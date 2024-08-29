Shotcut 24.08 Unveils New Subtitle Editing Features

Two months after its previous 24.06 release, Shotcut, a free and open-source video editing software, released its latest version, 24.08.

What’s New in Shotcut 24.08

With the new update, Shotcut introduces an easier way to handle subtitles within projects. Users can now access a dedicated Subtitles panel by navigating to “View” > “Subtitles.”

This addition simplifies the process of adding subtitles directly to a project’s timeline, although it’s advised to complete all timeline editing before adding subtitles to avoid synchronization issues.

Users can click the “Add” button to edit subtitles, name the subtitle track, and select its language. Once a track is created, it appears above the top video track in the timeline. It’s also possible to add multiple subtitle tracks; however, only the selected track will be displayed in both the Subtitle Panel and the Timeline.

On top of that, Shotcut 24.08 now supports importing subtitles in several formats, including SRT, VTT, ASS, and SSA. When importing, subtitles will appear at the current cursor position, emphasizing the need for precise cursor placement before importing.

Shotcut 24.08 Video Editor

As for exporting, subtitles can be saved as SRT files. Additionally, when exporting a project, subtitles can be embedded within the video file if the format supports it, such as MKV, MOV, and MP4. Users can disable this feature to gain more control over their output files.

Another new feature in this update is the Subtitle Burn In video filter, exclusive to the Output track. This filter allows users to overlay subtitles directly onto the video, offering a permanent solution for subtitle embedding. This is particularly useful for platforms where separate subtitle tracks are not supported.

But the update isn’t just about subtitles. Shotcut 24.08 also includes several other enhancements:

A new Power (W) field in the GPS Text video filter.

Improved search functionality within Filters and Help sections.

Modifications to the Obscure With Blur and Obscure With Mosaic filters, setting their Softness to 0 for sharper clarity.

Moreover, numerous bugs have been addressed to ensure a smoother experience across different operating systems and hardware configurations. These fixes range from minor graphical issues to significant functional bugs in audio handling and video encoding.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in the Shotcut 24.08 video editor.

You can download the application in the universal AppImage format, ready for use on any Linux distribution. Additionally, installation files for Windows and macOS are also available.