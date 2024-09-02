Kdenlive 24.08 Debuts with Fixes for NVIDIA

Kdenlive 24.08 open-source video editor is here with a revamped UI, improved transcoding, and new easing modes.

Three months after its previous 24.05 version, the latest version of Kdenlive, 24.08, a popular free & open-source video editing software, has been officially released. Here’s the new stuff.

Kdenlive 24.08 Highlights

First and foremost, Kdenlive 24.08 focuses on performance enhancements. It introduces better sequence playback and more efficient timeline preview rendering. These upgrades are crucial for editors who handle large projects, as they significantly reduce the time spent waiting for previews and renders.

Additionally, the update tackles transcoding issues, particularly when importing large numbers of clips, and introduces VAAPI transcode profiles along with a fix for GPU transcoding on NVIDIA systems.

Packaging improvements have also been made with enhanced Whisper support for Windows and macOS users, alongside resolutions to various theming issues across all platforms. This holistic approach ensures a smoother and more consistent user experience regardless of the operating system.

Moreover, Kdenlive 24.08 debuts a revamped user interface for all effect controls. The new design is cleaner and makes more efficient use of space, facilitating a more streamlined workflow for video editors.

Kdenlive 24.08 Video Editor

This version also enriches the easing modes available for transitions and effects. New additions include Cubic In/Out, Exponential In/Out, Circular In/Out, Elastic In/Out, and Bounce In/Out, giving creators more flexibility to craft dynamic and engaging content.

The introduction of Effect Groups marks a significant enhancement in how effects can be controlled and applied across multiple clips. This feature enables editors to make uniform changes to all clips within a group or selection, enhancing both efficiency and consistency in multi-clip projects.

Furthermore, the Transform effect has received several usability and functionality enhancements. Editors can now enjoy more control points for easier adjustments, the ability to move frames from anywhere within the frame itself, and a cleaner view as handles disappear during movement.

An added grid feature in the monitor allows for more precise clip placement, further enhancing this tool’s usability.

Last but not least, perhaps one of the most exciting developments in this release is the initial prototype of the curve editor for keyframes. Although still in alpha and not ready for production, this prototype signals exciting future capabilities for more complex motion and effect customization.

In addition to these major updates, over 130 commits have been integrated into this release, addressing various aspects from Python bugs to background issues in titles, enhancing the undo functionality with timestamps, and resolving numerous crashes across various operations.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Kdenlive 24.08.