OpenRazer 3.1 Released with New Razer Peripherals Support

OpenRazer, open-source driver and user-space daemon to manage Razer peripherals on Linux, released version 3.1.

One of the things that’s most frustrating about building a new computer for Linux is peripherals, especially for gamers who are looking for lots of functionality out of their peripherals.

However, there are currently no official drivers for any Razer peripherals in Linux. But if you have Razer peripherals, you may be in luck, because the OpenRazer project has a solution for you.

OpenRazer is a collection of Linux drivers for the Razer devices, providing kernel drivers, DBus services and python bindings to interact with the DBus interface. It is an entirely open source driver and user-space daemon that allows you to manage your Razer peripherals on Linux.

The first place you should go is the project’s Github.io page where you can see what devices are supported.

Changes in OpenRazer 3.1

OpenRazer 3.1 adds support for six new devices:

Razer Blade Advanced (Early 2021)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition 2014

Razer Basilisk Essential

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Mid 2021)

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

In addition, OpenRazer 3.1 add more effects for Kraken Kitty Edition as well as volume scroll support for Ornata V2. The OpenRazer daemon has been refactored in some areas, and there are a variety of bug fixes.

You can also see if your device is supported by visiting the official GitHub Page of OpenRazer.

For detailed information about all changes, you can refer to the changelog.

Installation

For Ubuntu the software has an official PPA. This will keep the drivers up-to-date when new versions are released.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:openrazer/stable sudo apt update sudo apt install openrazer-meta

Arch Linux users can install OpenRazer from the AUR using an AUR helper such as yay .

yay -S openrazer-meta

After the drivers are installed, please restart the computer.

In addition to the driver, you should also consider installing Polychromatic, which interact with the driver to make the most out of your Razer peripheral. It is a graphical management tool and tray applet to managing Razer peripherals.