Nitrux Moves to Maui Shell, Bids Farewell to KDE Plasma

The just-released Nitrux 4.3 'pl' continues with Plasma 5.27, but by late 2024, Maui Shell will become its sole desktop environment.

Three months after the previous 3.3 release, powered by Liquorix kernel 6.7.11, Nitrux 3.4, codenamed “pl,” is finally here. It brings many updates, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and comprehensive hardware support, promising an even more robust and user-friendly experience.

What’s New in Nitrux 3.4.0

The latest version introduces a variety of updates and new features designed to improve the user experience:

Updated Components: Firefox 124.0.1, MauiKit 3.3.0, and the Nitrux Update Tool System 2.1.3 are among the updated software components, ensuring users can access the latest features and security enhancements.

Hardware Support: Updates to the linux-firmware package extend support for many drivers, from AMD Radeon GPUs to Intel Wireless adapters, promising better device compatibility and performance.

New Utilities: Tools like Distrobox, Touchegg, and saferm have been added or updated, offering users more control and safety in managing their systems.

Enhanced Desktop Experience: The NX Desktop utility and custom add-ons for the Plasma System Monitor have been updated for better usability and system monitoring, including new features for managing files and monitoring hardware performance.

Nitrux 3.4 NX Desktop

Lastly, in a notable change, Nitrux has ceased using KDE Neon packages, opting instead for packages directly from Debian for Plasma, KDE Frameworks, and Qt.

Nitrux 3.4 is available for download immediately. The team recommends a fresh installation for new users. The release notes are here. For those upgrading from version 3.3, detailed instructions and notes on the upgrade process are provided.

No KDE Plasma 6 Integration

Despite its long-standing relationship with the Plasma desktop, Nitrux has decided to take a new direction. In light of this, the upcoming Nitrux releases will continue to harness KDE Plasma 5.27.x, an LTS (Long Term Support) release, throughout most of 2024.

But when will the distro adopt Plasma 6? Well, the short answer is that it will not happen. Instead, late 2024 will begin a new era for Nitrux, with the adoption of Maui Shell as its primary and sole desktop environment. The main reason behind this shift is the incompatibility of their NX Desktop customization layer with Plasma 6.

Despite the shift away from Plasma, Nitrux’s ties to KDE technologies remain strong. The team plans to continue utilizing various KDE Frameworks, Extra CMake Modules for Maui Apps, and the KDE infrastructure for distributing AppImages of its applications.

For further details, refer to the official announcement.