Nitrux 3.3.0 “ab” Brings Enhanced Performance and Security

Nitrux 3.3.0 brings you closer to tech innovation with updated Mesa 23.3.4, NVIDIA 550.40.07 drivers, and Liquorix kernel 6.7.

Nitrux is a desktop-oriented immutable Linux distribution based on the Debian unstable branch. It features a custom desktop environment called NX Desktop, built upon KDE Plasma 5.

More than two months after the previous 3.2.0 release, the dev team just announced the global availability of Nitrux 3.3.0, code-named “ab,” featuring a plethora of the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and comprehensive hardware support right out of the box.

Nitrux 3.3.0 “ab” Highlights

A cornerstone of this release is the inclusion of Liquorix kernel 6.7.3, a specialized version of the Linux kernel optimized for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads, ensuring users benefit from the latest advancements.

Significant updates include Firefox version 122.0, OpenRC 0.53 (Nitrux is a systemd-free distro), and the AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan 2024.Q1.1.

Moreover, the update’s system now preserves backups by default, allowing users to choose otherwise, improving users’ flexibility and control over system maintenance. Additionally, the update process now includes visual feedback through an animated spinner, providing users with a clear indication of ongoing operations.

Nitrux’s Update Tool System also sees an upgrade to version 2.1.2, introducing refactored code and streamlined update processes without kernel changes. This necessitates the use of Kernel Boot for kernel management.

Furthermore, Nitrux 3.3.0 debuts several new components and updates to existing ones, including adding kdotool for KDE Wayland, significant driver updates for a wide range of hardware, and system utilities like PipeWire 1.0.1 and WirePlumber 0.4.17.

Notably, the update mechanism has been overhauled for a smoother experience. In light of this, the distro now uses a custom AppImage to handle updates more efficiently.

Users are encouraged to perform a fresh installation to take full advantage of these updates and improvements. The release notes provide specific instructions for upgrading from the previous version to ensure a smooth transition and detailed information about all changes in Nitrux 3.3.0.

The distro is available for download, so if you want to try it right now, go to the project’s website and grab your installation ISO image.