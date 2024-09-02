Nitrux 3.6.1 Released, Here’s What’s New

Systemd-free distro Nitrux 3.6.1 is now available for download with the latest software, bug fixes, and more.

A month after its previous 3.6 release, Nitrux 3.6.1, codenamed “lp,” is available for download, focusing on updates that improve software functionality, enhance security, and expand language support.

Nitrux 3.6.1: Fresh Features and Fixes

Powered by Linux kernel 6.9, Nitrux 3.6.1 introduces several key updates. Notably, the distribution has transitioned to Firefox version 129.0.2 and has upgraded its NVIDIA Linux Display Driver to version 560.35.03.

Despite some compatibility issues with the latest Liquorix kernel, which has been noted to cause kernel panics, the team has provided alternatives for those needing the newest kernel features.

Moreover, enhancements in the MESA 3D Graphics Library to version 24.2.1 and updates to the Nitrux Update Tool System, now version 2.1.6, promise improved system stability and user experience.

Additionally, the update has refined the system’s power management through better TLP configuration and faster write-back of dirty pages, aiming to balance performance with data integrity.

On the accessibility side, Nitrux 3.6.1 now supports many languages, including Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Georgian, and many more. This version also introduces pipx for managing Python applications in isolated environments and includes new desktop launchers for major applications like LibreOffice and Bauh.

Refer to the announcement or check out the Nitrux 3.6.1 release notes for further details. The ISO installation image is available here.

Nitrux’s devs recommend a fresh installation for new users. For those upgrading from a previous version, follow the upgrade instructions.