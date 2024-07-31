Nitrux 3.6 Launches with Upgraded NVIDIA Drivers and Kernel 6.9

Nitrux 3.6 is available for download with NVIDIA 560.28 video drivers, Mesa 24.1, Linux kernel 6.9, better performance, and more.

Two months after the previous 3.5 release, Nitrux 3.6, codenamed “ie (improved efficiency),” is available for download, focusing on performance enhancements and efficient battery usage for laptop users.

What’s New in Nitrux 3.6?

Nitrux 3.6, a Debian-based immutable and systemd-free Linux distro, offers a variety of updates, including the latest version of the Linux kernel, 6.9.12, using the Liquorix patchset, known for its responsiveness and stability.

Key software updates in this release include:

Browser and Graphics : Firefox has been updated to version 128.0.4. The NVIDIA Linux Display Driver and the MESA 3D Graphics Library have been upgraded to versions 560.28.03 and 24.1.3, respectively.

: Firefox has been updated to version 128.0.4. The NVIDIA Linux Display Driver and the MESA 3D Graphics Library have been upgraded to versions 560.28.03 and 24.1.3, respectively. Driver and Firmware Enhancements : The distribution now includes the latest firmware for AMDGPU and has split its hardware drivers into two separate packages for printers and X server drivers, simplifying maintenance.

: The distribution now includes the latest firmware for AMDGPU and has split its hardware drivers into two separate packages for printers and X server drivers, simplifying maintenance. Desktop and System Settings : Updates to the Calamares installer ensure better configuration, while desktop settings have been optimized to improve laptop performance both on battery and when plugged in.

: Updates to the Calamares installer ensure better configuration, while desktop settings have been optimized to improve laptop performance both on battery and when plugged in. Security and Maintenance Tools: The introduction of AppArmor 4.0.1 and adjustments in the Debian rootfs aim to enhance security and system efficiency.

In addition to upgrades, Nitrux has introduced a Rust-based NVIDIA overclocking tool tailored for both X11 and Wayland, enhancing gaming and intensive graphic applications.

Moreover, the new “multipath-tools” package helps manage disk device maps more effectively, and a monitoring utility has been added to keep the Plasma Desktop environment stable and responsive.

Lastly, several components have been removed to streamline the operating system, including outdated EXT filesystem utilities and a Plasma widget that had become prone to causing crashes.

For further details, refer to the announcement or check out Nitrux 3.6 release notes. The ISO installation image is available here.

Nitrux’s devs recommend a fresh installation for new users. For those upgrading from a previous version, follow the upgrade instructions.