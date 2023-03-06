Nitrux 2.7 Provides Users with a Choice between Plasma and Maui

Nitrux 2.7 arrives in two separate editions, Plasma and Maui, giving users the latest Linux kernel 6.1, Plasma 5.27.2, and Maui Apps 2.2.2.

Nitrux is a desktop-focused Linux distribution based on the Debian unstable branch, featuring a heavily modified KDE Plasma desktop environment called NX Desktop, the MauiKit application framework, and a unique approach to package management.

That means there will be no conventional package management here. Instead, all the apps you need can be installed as Flatpak packages, AppImages, or inside Distrobox containers.

The just released Nitrux 2.7 is available for the first time in two separate editions in the form of ISO installation images, Plasma and Maui, giving users the choice of using conventional KDE Plasma applications or the Maui-based ones. So, let’s have a look at what’s new.

Nitrux 2.7 Plasma Edition Highlights

Nitrux 2.7 Plasma Edition

The significant change is that Nitrux now defaults to the Liquorix kernel, proclaimed itself as “the better distro kernel,” which has been updated to version 6.1.15. It is a custom Linux kernel designed to provide a better performance, responsiveness, and overall system stability for desktop users. In other words, it is designed explicitly for improved desktop performance while bringing an enhanced multimedia and gaming experience.

Moreover, Nitrux 2.7 ships with the most up-to-date release of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, 5.27.2, including exciting new features like window tiling capabilities, accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.103 and KDE Gear 22.12.3.

On the app side, the Firefox web browser has been updated to v110. Those who place a premium on security will be pleased to learn that this release includes OpenVPN by default. In addition, the devs have also added an Open-iSCSI storage networking block protocol. Finally, for gaming enthusiasts, the Nvidia proprietary driver has been bumped to version 525.89.02.

Nitrux 2.7 Maui Edition Highlights

Nitrux 2.7 Maui Edition

We’ll start by saying that the Nitrux 2.7 Maui release is not for the average Linux desktop user used to working with familiar tools. Instead, here you are in a completely different ecosystem with its own set of tools. But before we go any further, let’s briefly say what Maui is.

In short, Maui is a convergent shell for desktops, tablets, and phones. In other words, its purpose is to provide a unified desktop shell with different form factors, from mobile phones and tablets to desktop computers. In addition, all of its applications use a custom framework called MauiKit. Now, back to the main topic.

The Nitrux 2.7 Maui edition includes many Maui apps, including Agenda, Arca, Bonsai, Booth, Buho, Clip, Communicator, Fiery, Index, Maui Manager, Nota, Pix, Shelf, Station, Strike, and VVave.

However, unlike the Nitrux Plasma edition, you won’t find Firefox here as expected. Instead, the default browser used is Fiery, well-known to users with Android-based devices, with its fast video download function and powerful ad blocker.

Fiery Web Browser

For KDE Plasma users, only System Monitor, System Settings, and KDE Partition Manager will be familiar ones they will find here.

Finally, we’ll mention something interesting regarding the plans for this Linux distribution. According to the developers, the Maui desktop environment (Maui Shell + Maui Applications) will likely replace NX Desktop in the near future. Well, all we can say is that this bold decision will put this already unique Linux distribution on a different level from the rest. However, at the moment, Maui is still not a stable enough platform to be used in production systems without worry.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Nitrux 2.7.

Download

Nitrux 2.7 is available for immediate download in two different flavors:

nitrux-nx-desktop-plasma-98f41982-amd64.iso (3.2 GB)

nitrux-maui-shell-f724048d-amd64.iso (2.6 GB)

Click the button below to download the one that best suits your needs.