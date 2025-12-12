NetworkManager 1.54.3 Improves Certificate Access Checks

NetworkManager 1.54.3 improves security by verifying user access to 802.1X certificates and keys used in private network connections.

NetworkManager, a system service and set of tools for managing network connections, widely adopted by most Linux distributions, is rolling out version 1.54.3 today as the second maintenance update to the 1.54 series.

One change affects private connections that specify a user in the connection.permissions property. NetworkManager now verifies that the designated user actually has access to the 802.1X certificates and private keys configured for that connection.

This additional check prevents situations where a connection profile references credentials that the intended user cannot read, reducing the risk of misconfigurations and unexpected connection failures, especially in multi-user or enterprise setups.

On top of that, the release introduces a new function in libnm for VPN plugins. This API allows plugins to explicitly check whether a user has the required permissions to access certificates and private keys before attempting to establish a VPN connection.

For more information, see the changelog. NetworkManager 1.54.3’s source code is available for download from the project’s GitLab page.