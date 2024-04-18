MPV 0.38.0 Launches with Advanced Video and Audio Upgrades

MPV, a free and open-source media player known for its efficiency and compatibility across different operating systems and support for a wide range of media file formats, recently launched its latest version, MPV 0.38.0. The update promises several new features and enhancements designed to improve its users’ video playback experience.

MPV 0.38.0 Video Player Highlights

The new version requires FFmpeg 4.4 or newer, ensuring users benefit from the latest improvements in video decoding and image processing technologies. One of the standout additions is the continued development of the new, improved renderer, vo_gpu_next, which is set to enhance graphical performance, though it is not yet the default option.

Regarding features, MPV 0.38.0 introduces several new scripting capabilities, such as “mp.input(),” for enhanced script interaction. It also includes practical updates like the automatic deinterlacing option and expanded Now Playing information on Mac, which improve user control and visibility of playback information.

Furthermore, MPV has added support for the MoltenVK to enable Vulkan support on macOS, enhancing graphical performance by leveraging modern GPU features. Additionally, video zoom can now be controlled via “Ctrl+WHEEL_UP/DOWN,” providing users with a more interactive and responsive viewing experience.

MPV 0.38.0 Video Player

Among the other changes, the player removes legacy, non-standard support code specific to Raspberry Pi, streamlining the codebase for more focused development on widely-used platforms. There are also numerous tweaks across operating systems to improve functionality and user interface interactions, such as better support for window resizing and drag-and-drop features on macOS.

For developers and advanced users, MPV 0.38.0 introduces a variety of new commands and options that enhance customization and control over playback. These include the ability to load configuration files dynamically, adjust subtitle delay for secondary subtitles, and control audio volume in decibels.

In addition to the above-mentioned, MPV continues to address bugs and enhance minor features across different systems to ensure smoother performance and improved compatibility. These adjustments include fixes for specific audio drivers, enhanced key modifier reporting on macOS, and improved support for high-resolution scrolling in Wayland.

Lastly, MPV 0.38.0 also includes many fixes and minor enhancements. Please refer to the release notes or visit the project’s website for detailed information about all changes.