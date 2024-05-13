Firefox 126 Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla has released Firefox 126, introducing updates that enhance functionality and streamline user interactions. The new version also brings key performance enhancements that benefit macOS users. Here’s what it’s all about.

In its latest iteration, Mozilla’s browser has introduced a simpler, more unified dialog for clearing user data. This dialog streamlines the categories of data that can be cleared and offers insights into the size of the site data accumulated over selected time ranges.

Moreover, Firefox 126 has enabled AV1 hardware decode acceleration exclusively for M3 Macs, thus boosting media playback efficiency and battery life as well.

To ensure platform consistency, Firefox for Android has renamed its “add-ons” settings to “Extensions,” aligning it with the terminology used on Firefox desktop.

But what is more interesting, the term “Linux” has been added to the Firefox for Android’s User-Agent string, aiming to resolve compatibility issues with certain websites, ensuring a more seamless browsing experience across different platforms.

Mozilla Firefox 126 Web Browser

For developers, Firefox 126 comes packed with several new features. Among these is the ability to disable or enable the Developer Tools’ Split console feature, providing more flexibility in how developers interact with their debugging environments.

Furthermore, the introduction of the URL.parse() method offers a safe parsing option that returns null instead of throwing an error, a subtle yet valuable tool for web development.

The update has also implemented several key features in its web platform. The CSS zoom property is now enabled by default, following extensive compatibility and standardization efforts within the CSS Working Group.

Additionally, Firefox 126 has introduced support for CSS Custom :state() and CustomStateSet , expanding developers’ capabilities to manage element states within their applications dynamically.

Support for the Screen Wake Lock API will prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen while certain applications are active.

Lastly, adding IDBFactory.databases to enumerate IndexedDB databases enhances the functionality and management of local databases in web applications.

Those eager to get it can download the latest version directly from Mozilla’s server right now. Windows and macOS users can expect an over-the-air update within the next day. Users on rolling release Linux distros should look for the new Firefox 126 as an update in their repos over the next few days.