Mission Center: A New GUI System Monitoring Tool for Linux

Monitor CPU, memory, disk, network, and GPU utilization on your Linux system with the new GTK4-based tool – Mission Center.

In the realm of Linux system administration, monitoring is the key to maintaining system health and optimizing performance.

CPU, memory, disk, network, and GPU resources are the lifeblood of any computer system, and understanding how they are utilized is vital for ensuring smooth operation, preventing bottlenecks, and identifying potential issues before they escalate.

Introducing Mission Center

Mission Center System Monitoring App

Mission Center is a new, visually pleasing GTK4 and Libadwaita-based system monitoring tool written in Rust and explicitly designed for Linux. It uses OpenGL rendering for all the graphs to reduce CPU and overall resource usage.

The app offers a one-stop solution for tracking and managing CPU, memory, disk, network, and GPU usage. It lets users gain deep insights into their system’s behavior and resource utilization.

Key Features of Mission Center

Customizable Dashboards : The tool offers customizable dashboards that let you tailor your monitoring experience to your specific needs. Create personalized views to focus on the metrics that matter most to your operations.

: The tool offers customizable dashboards that let you tailor your monitoring experience to your specific needs. Create personalized views to focus on the metrics that matter most to your operations. Real-time Monitoring : Mission Center provides real-time monitoring of per-thread CPU usage, giving you an up-to-the-second view of your system’s health. This instantaneous feedback allows for quickly identifying performance anomalies or resource shortages.

: Mission Center provides real-time monitoring of per-thread CPU usage, giving you an up-to-the-second view of your system’s health. This instantaneous feedback allows for quickly identifying performance anomalies or resource shortages. Memory Monitoring : Efficient memory usage is critical for system stability. Mission Center enables you to track RAM and Swap usage, allowing you to see a breakdown of how the system uses the memory.

: Efficient memory usage is critical for system stability. Mission Center enables you to track RAM and Swap usage, allowing you to see a breakdown of how the system uses the memory. Comprehensive Apps Monitoring : Mission Center’s app monitoring capabilities provide detailed insights into running application processes, helping you identify processes that consume excessive resources and optimize CPU-bound tasks.

: Mission Center’s app monitoring capabilities provide detailed insights into running application processes, helping you identify processes that consume excessive resources and optimize CPU-bound tasks. Disk Performance Analysis : Disk I/O can be a common source of bottlenecks. With Mission Center, you can monitor disk activity, identify slow-performing disks, and optimize storage configurations.

: Disk I/O can be a common source of bottlenecks. With Mission Center, you can monitor disk activity, identify slow-performing disks, and optimize storage configurations. Network Traffic Insights : Understanding network traffic is essential for managing data flow efficiently. Mission Center’s network monitoring features provide real-time visibility into bandwidth usage, helping you manage network resources effectively.

: Understanding network traffic is essential for managing data flow efficiently. Mission Center’s network monitoring features provide real-time visibility into bandwidth usage, helping you manage network resources effectively. GPU Performance Monitoring: The app allows you to monitor GPU usage, video encoder and decoder usage, temperature, and performance, ensuring optimal GPU utilization. It is important to note that, at the moment, GPU support is experimental, and only AMD and Nvidia GPUs can be monitored.

How to Install Mission Center System Monitoring App

Mission Center is currently available for Linux users to install as a Flatpak, with the application being available on Flathub. To add it to your Linux system’s applications, run the Flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub io.missioncenter.MissionCenter

However, if your system lacks Flatpak support, you must first enable it. Don’t know how? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. With our comprehensive “How to Use Flatpak on Linux: A Comprehensive Guide,” you’ll have everything you need up and running quickly.

You can learn more about this great system monitoring application from the project’s website or the app’s GitLab page.