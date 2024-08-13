Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin

Miracle-WM 0.3.1 brings essential bug fixes, and a major Container system refactor in preparation for the Fedora Miracle Spin.
Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin

As the summer winds down, the Miracle-WM team is pleased to announce the release of Miracle-WM version 0.3.1, which brings a substantial refactor of the Container system, alongside a suite of bug fixes aimed at enhancing user experience and system stability.

But wait—you haven’t heard of Miracle-WM? It’s a new Wayland compositor still in development, rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server. It draws inspiration from popular tiling compositors like i3 and Sway but aims to surpass them in both aesthetics and functionality.

This update’s highlight is the groundwork it sets for the upcoming Fedora Miracle Spin, which is expected to be finalized later this month. Moreover, the Miracle-WM 0.3.1 update encompasses several critical changes:

  • Snap has been updated to version 0.3.0.
  • Miracle-WM’s Container system has undergone a major overhaul, improving the management and functionality of window containers.
  • Modifications in the Window and Workspace management logic to reduce dependency on the active window.
  • Various issues have been addressed on the bug fixes side, including mode reporting inaccuracies and multi-subscription problems.
  • New capabilities have been integrated, such as support for swaymsg exit and the implementation of a default configuration if none exists.
Miracle-WM 0.3.1 Wayland Compositor
Miracle-WM 0.3.1 Wayland Compositor

Lastly, remember that the project is under heavy development and has not yet reached its first stable release. In light of this, it is recommended not to use it as your daily driver as you may face some issues.

If you want to try it out, it is readily available for installation via Snap:

sudo snap install miracle-wm --classicCode language: Bash (bash)

Then, you must create the configurations in the “~/.config/miracle-wm.yaml” file, as you can check here for possible options.

In addition, make sure to install packages such as “waybar,” “swaybg,” “fonts-font-awesome,” etc., and set up their configurations in the file mentioned above to get a working desktop environment, instead of displaying just a blank black screen after log in.

For more information about all changes in the new Miracle-WM 0.3.1, visit the release’s changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts