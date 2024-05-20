Fedora Miracle Spin: A New Member to Fedora’s Family

Fedora Engineering Steering Committee approved Miracle, a new Wayland compositor based on Ubuntu’s MIR, as an official Fedora spin starting with F41.
The already sizable Fedora family is set to expand further with a valuable new member for enthusiasts of tiling window managers: Miracle-WM. If you’re unfamiliar with it, let’s explain it more.

It is a fresh and ambitious Wayland compositor rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server. It draws inspiration from popular compositors like i3 and Sway but aims to surpass them in both aesthetics and functionality.

Miracle-WM offers robust tiling window capabilities with an array of advanced features. These include a manual tiling algorithm, floating window support, comprehensive Wayland protocol support, and compatibility with Nvidia’s proprietary drivers.

Now chronologically. The proposal for Miracle to join the Fedora spins family was made in late April. However, for this to happen, it must first receive approval from FESCo (Fedora Engineering Steering Committee), a key governing body within the Fedora Project, which oversees various technical decisions related to the development of Fedora.

Just a few hours ago, the proposal was unanimously approved by all FESCo’s members with five votes in favor, effectively saying, “Welcome to the family!”

As we know, Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, i3, LXQt, LXDE, SOAS, Sway, and Budgie are already available, waiting for the new member to join them.

The most important question is when to expect the first stable Fedora Miracle Spin to be released. The targeted release is Fedora 41, which is currently scheduled for mid-October, so we’re just five months away from that point. And one thing is for sure—the wait will be worth it.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

