Manjaro 23 ‘Uranos’ Released with Updated Desktop Sets

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the new Manjaro 23 release concerns the desktop experience instead of features. Here’s what’s new!

Manjaro Linux has gained popularity for its balance between the cutting-edge nature of Arch Linux and its user-friendly approach. It caters to beginners and experienced Linux users, making it an attractive choice for those looking for a flexible and up-to-date Linux distribution.

More than four months after the previous 22.1 ‘Talos’ release, Manjaro 23, codenamed ‘Uranos,’ is here, so let’s see what has changed.

Manjaro 23 Highlights

Manjaro 23 with KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop.

Manjaro 23 ‘Uranos’ is powered by the latest and greatest Linux kernel 6.5, which provides up-to-date drivers and hardware compatibility with most modern devices.

Additionally, Linux kernels 5.15 LTS and 6.1 LTS are also available for installation, giving additional support for older hardware if needed.

However, this release focuses entirely on providing refreshed desktop environments to its users. In this light, the Manjaro’s flagship edition brings the most up-to-date KDE Plasma 5.27.7 desktop and the KDE Frameworks 5.109.0.

On top of that, users will find the latest and greatest KDE Gear 23.08 applications set. If you’re unfamiliar with KDE Gear, it is a collection of programs and software developed and maintained by the KDE Community.

Unlike the previous release, in which Manjaro users did not receive GNOME desktop environment updates, things are entirely different now. Uranos brings GNOME 44, which offers a host of improvements in performance, stability, and user experience.

The desktop environment introduces new features such as an enhanced login/lock screen, thumbnail view in file picker, and settings panel improvements, making Manjaro 23 an even more modern and user-friendly Linux distribution.

Rounding out the top three desktop environments, as with its predecessor, 22.1 ‘Talos’, 23 ‘Uranos’ ships with the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, which brings to the scene a file highlighting, making the user experience more colorful in the literal sense.

Finally, being a rolling release distribution, keeping Manjaro up-to-date is enough to always be at the latest version. For those who want to perform a fresh install, the latest Manjaro 23 installation ISO images are available from the download section on the project’s website.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.