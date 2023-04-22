Manjaro 22.1 ‘Talos’ Brings Latest KDE Plasma 5.27.4 to Users

The new Manjaro 22.1 ‘Talos’ release is about the desktop experience instead of novelties. Here’s what’s new!

Among the plethora of Linux distributions available, Manjaro has been gaining popularity for its user-friendly interface, robust performance, and cutting-edge features. Based on Arch, the distro aims to provide a simple, sleek, and easy-to-use desktop environment.

The just released, Manjaro 22.1, codenamed ‘Talos,’ brings many updates and improvements that focus on enhancing the desktop experience for users rather than introducing mere novelties. So, let’s see what’s new.

Manjaro 22.1 Highlights

Released four months after the previous 22.0 ‘Sikaris,’ Manjaro 22.1 ‘Talos’ is powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, which provides up-to-date drivers and hardware compatibility with most modern devices.

Additionally, Linux kernel 5.15 LTS and 5.10 LTS are also available for installation, providing additional support for older hardware if needed. However, if you prefer to be on the wave’s crest, in that case, the most up-to-date Linux kernel, 6.2.12, and the experimental 6.3, are also available for installation in the repositories.

Being an entirely desktop-oriented Linux distribution, of course, this release focuses on desktop environments and new things in them, so let’s see what each Manjaro release brings us, including Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma.

Xfce Edition

Manjaro 22.1 Xfce Edition

As with its predecessor, 22.0, Manjaro 22.1 ‘Talos’ ships with the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment.

Of course, there are numerous improvements in the latest version of the desktop environment. For example, the Thunar file manager can now display the count of containing files for directories in the “Size” column in the list view. Moreover, it can now undo and redo basic file operations such as move, rename, trash, link, and create actions.

Furthermore, Xfce 4.18 brings to the scene a file highlighting, making the user experience more colorful in the literal sense.

A pair of new preferences are also added to the Xfce panel. First, panel length is now specified in pixels rather than percentages, as it was previously.

Second, a new “Keep panel above windows” option has been added. Typically, maximized application windows do not overlap the panel. Setting this option disables this behavior and allows the windows to stretch to the screen edge behind the panel.

GNOME Edition

Manjaro 22.1 GNOME Edition

The Manjaro 22.1 GNOME edition will likely slightly disappoint users waiting for the most up-to-date GNOME 44. Instead, it comes with GNOME 43.4.

However, this does not mean that there are no innovations. Not at all! It includes a revamped system status menu allowing you to change frequently used settings quickly.

Moreover, settings that used to require going through several menus can now be adjusted with a single mouse click. The new design also allows you to monitor your settings’ status quickly.

Manjaro’s in-house build Layouts Switcher app has received new features, improvements, and fixes. For example, you are now able to create your dynamic wallpaper.

Furthermore, toggling a switch causes Firefox’s GNOME theme to download the newest version from upstream automatically.

Layouts Switcher app.

Last but not least, the Manjaro devs have tried to bring back some of the characteristic “green feel” traditionally associated with distribution in this release.

In this regard, they created some GNOME packages related to Manjaro’s Maia theme. This covers accent colors, login screen coloring, folder colors, and Qt theming.

KDE Edition

Manjaro 22.1 KDE Plasma Edition

Manjaro 22.1 ‘Talos’ includes the latest and greatest from this desktop environment, KDE Plasma 5.27.4, accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.104.0 and the KDE Gear 22.12 software collection maintained by the KDE community.

So, you get some exciting new features such as window tiling capabilities, a host of GUI enhancements enhancing the user experience, and more control over your desktop environment.

But most importantly, in Manjaro 22.1 KDE Edition, the Wayland support is better than ever, with many bug fixes and reliability improvements. So, of the three new Manjaro’ Talos’ editions, we would most strongly recommend trying the KDE one.

Bottom Line

Manjaro has always been known for its rolling release model, which provides continuous updates and improvements to its users without requiring a complete system upgrade.

This lets users stay up-to-date with the latest software packages and security patches, ensuring a stable and secure computing environment. Manjaro 22.1 continues this tradition but especially emphasizes refining the desktop experience.

Being a rolling release distribution, keeping Manjaro up-to-date is enough to always be at the latest version.

In addition, for those who want to carry out a fresh install, the latest Manjaro 22.1 ‘Talos’ installation ISO images is available from the download section on the project’s website.

You can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes.