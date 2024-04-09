LXQt 2.0 Gears Up for Wayland: What’s Ready and Next?

LXQt 2.0: A Wayland journey begins. Not fully ready, but a significant step toward a comprehensive Wayland experience in LXQt 2.1.
LXQt 2.0 Gears Up for Wayland: What’s Ready and Next?

2024 will be another year in which “Linux on the desktop” won’t happen. Still, it can undoubtedly be called “the year of Wayland,” given the effort all desktop environments, compositors, and window managers make to provide Wayland support. And LXQt is no exception.

As the LXQt desktop environment moves closer to its v2.0 (the current stable release is 1.4), anticipation grows around its initial integration with Wayland. While not entirely Wayland-ready, this release will serve as a foundation, setting the stage for the full transition expected with LXQt 2.1 in the autumn.

Here’s everything you need to know about LXQt 2.0’s Wayland integration.

Partial Wayland Support in LXQt 2.0

LXQt 2.0 will introduce initial Wayland-specific enhancements, making significant progress towards a complete Wayland experience.

However, it’s essential to note that LXQt 2.1, scheduled for release in the fall, aims to be the milestone where Wayland becomes the primary focus, building upon the groundwork laid by integrating Qt6 in LXQt 2.0.

What Works on Wayland Now

Several core components have been confirmed to work seamlessly with Wayland, including the desktop environment, the application runner, notifications, and the panel (with some plugin exceptions).

Other features, such as logout procedures (specifically with kwin/labwc 0.7.2), along with all LXQt settings and applications, demonstrate partial compatibility, excluding a few elements still under development.

The Missing Pieces

Despite these advancements, certain features are still being developed to make it compatible with Wayland. These include the taskbar, show desktop and desktop switch plugins for panels, the keyboard indicator plugin, some input and power button settings, screen locker and monitor settings (specifically with wlroots), global shortcuts, and ScreenGrab.

For users concerned about the current gaps in Wayland support, LXQt provides suggestions for alternatives and workarounds:

  • Global Shortcuts: These can be configured directly within the compositor.
  • Screen Locker: Alternatives like swaylock are available.
  • Monitor Settings: Tools such as wldisplay and kanshi offer solutions.
  • Screenshot Tools: Users can opt for wshot or use scripts designed for grim and slurp.

Compositor Compatibility

LXQt 2.0 on Wayland will support any wlroots-based compositor, including Labwc, Wayfire, Hyprland, and Sway, with kwin_wayland also providing a robust option. Among these, Labwc is highlighted for its stability, snappiness, and similarity to Openbox settings, although users are free to choose according to their preferences.

For more information, visit the LXQt blog post on the topic.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *