LXQt 2.0 Gears Up for Wayland: What’s Ready and Next?

2024 will be another year in which “Linux on the desktop” won’t happen. Still, it can undoubtedly be called “the year of Wayland,” given the effort all desktop environments, compositors, and window managers make to provide Wayland support. And LXQt is no exception.

As the LXQt desktop environment moves closer to its v2.0 (the current stable release is 1.4), anticipation grows around its initial integration with Wayland. While not entirely Wayland-ready, this release will serve as a foundation, setting the stage for the full transition expected with LXQt 2.1 in the autumn.

Here’s everything you need to know about LXQt 2.0’s Wayland integration.

Partial Wayland Support in LXQt 2.0

LXQt 2.0 will introduce initial Wayland-specific enhancements, making significant progress towards a complete Wayland experience.

However, it’s essential to note that LXQt 2.1, scheduled for release in the fall, aims to be the milestone where Wayland becomes the primary focus, building upon the groundwork laid by integrating Qt6 in LXQt 2.0.

What Works on Wayland Now

Several core components have been confirmed to work seamlessly with Wayland, including the desktop environment, the application runner, notifications, and the panel (with some plugin exceptions).

Other features, such as logout procedures (specifically with kwin/labwc 0.7.2), along with all LXQt settings and applications, demonstrate partial compatibility, excluding a few elements still under development.

The Missing Pieces

Despite these advancements, certain features are still being developed to make it compatible with Wayland. These include the taskbar, show desktop and desktop switch plugins for panels, the keyboard indicator plugin, some input and power button settings, screen locker and monitor settings (specifically with wlroots), global shortcuts, and ScreenGrab.

For users concerned about the current gaps in Wayland support, LXQt provides suggestions for alternatives and workarounds:

Global Shortcuts : These can be configured directly within the compositor.

: These can be configured directly within the compositor. Screen Locker : Alternatives like swaylock are available.

: Alternatives like swaylock are available. Monitor Settings : Tools such as wldisplay and kanshi offer solutions.

: Tools such as wldisplay and kanshi offer solutions. Screenshot Tools: Users can opt for wshot or use scripts designed for grim and slurp.

Compositor Compatibility

LXQt 2.0 on Wayland will support any wlroots-based compositor, including Labwc, Wayfire, Hyprland, and Sway, with kwin_wayland also providing a robust option. Among these, Labwc is highlighted for its stability, snappiness, and similarity to Openbox settings, although users are free to choose according to their preferences.

For more information, visit the LXQt blog post on the topic.