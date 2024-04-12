Latest ProtonUp-Qt Update Fixes Critical Crashes

ProtonUp-Qt 2.9.2 is here! Fixes game crash issues and improves user interface for a smoother gaming experience on Steam.

Gamers on Linux have a reason to cheer with the latest update of ProtonUp-Qt, now available in version 2.9.2. It is a user-friendly GUI tool designed to simplify the installation and updating of Proton-GE and Wine-GE, essential components for running Windows games seamlessly on Linux systems.

It is built upon the groundwork laid by the original ProtonUp but with various enhancements tailored to boost user experience.

What’s New in ProtonUp-Qt 2.9.2

The new version promises several improvements, including a feature on Steam that displays which games currently utilize specific Anti-Cheat Runtime systems. This is a boon for players navigating the sometimes tricky waters of game compatibility.

Moreover, the Shortcut Editor within ProtonUp-Qt has received an update, streamlining the process of managing game shortcuts for an even smoother operation. The application’s AppImage build has also been updated to a more recent version.

Users should note, however, that this update might not function on operating systems from before 2022. Should any issues arise, users are encouraged to report them on GitHub or stick with the previous version, ProtonUp-Qt v2.9.1.

Among other technical fixes, ProtonUp-Qt 2.9.2 resolves a crash related to missing files in Steam installations and another bug that occurs when a game with the “AWACY Denied” status is detected. Furthermore, the update improves the dialogue for custom launcher installations, enhancing support for users who do not have an official launcher installed.

The recommended method for those eager to upgrade or install ProtonUp-Qt is through Flathub or your distro-specific app store. The Flathub release will be available a few days after the AppImage release.

Users can also download the ProtonUp-Qt AppImage directly, make it executable via their file manager, or enter chmod +x ProtonUp-Qt*.AppImage in the terminal, and then double-click to run.

You can find the detailed list of all changes on the GitHub project’s changelog.