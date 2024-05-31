Kdenlive 24.05 Debuts with Multi-Format Rendering

Less than two months after the previous 24.02 version and just a week after the release of the KDE Gear 24.05 apps collection, the latest version of Kdenlive, 24.05, a popular free & open-source video editing software, has been officially released. Here’s the new stuff.

Kdenlive 24.05 Highlights

One of the main improvements in Kdenlive 24.05.0 is the significant boost in performance across various aspects of the software. Users can now enjoy a smoother editing experience with faster clip movement using the spacer tool, quicker sequence switching, and enhanced timeline operations.

Additionally, this version includes improved support for AV1 NVENC, making high-efficiency video coding more accessible.

Building on the previous version’s capability to add effects to a group of clips, Kdenlive 24.05 allows for centralized control over the parameters affecting all effects within a group, streamlining the editing process.

Kdenlive 24.05 Video Editor

Moreover, social media content creators will find the new multi-format rendering feature particularly useful. It enables videos in multiple aspect ratios—horizontal, vertical, and square—from a single project setup.

At the same time, Kdenlive 24.05.0 introduces the ability to automatically translate subtitles using the SeamlessM4T technology, which operates locally without needing an internet connection.

On top of that, the software now offers a more user-friendly interface for managing external camera proxy profiles, including a new profile for the Insta 360 AcePro, enhancing workflow efficiency for professional videographers.

Regarding UI, the latest Kdenlive update brings a robust copy-paste system, reduced crash instances, and improved sequence compositing. Video editors will appreciate the new filtering options in the file picker, a search field in the settings window, and better integration with OpenTimelineIO.

Lastly, another highlight is reimplementing the audio capture feature in Qt6, which provides users with more flexibility in managing audio recordings. Subtitles have received attention, too, with added styling options and improved speech-to-text functionalities, making subtitle creation more versatile and user-friendly.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Kdenlive 24.05.