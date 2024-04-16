KDE Plasma 6.0.4 April’s Bugfix Release is Here

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 rolls out packed with new translations and minor but crucial bug fixes.
KDE Plasma 6.0.4 April’s Bugfix Release is Here

KDE has just rolled out a new bugfix update for its Plasma 6 desktop environment, version 6.0.4. This latest release focuses on enhancing user experience by ironing out several kinks and integrating new translations that have been developed over the past three weeks.

In this update, users can expect a range of fixes that might seem small but significantly improve the system’s usability. For instance, the Foldermodel now allows users to drag and export URLs directly to the Desktop Portal.

For those who often find themselves fumbling through too-small dialog boxes, the System Monitor has improved its column configuration dialog on the overview page, making it easier to manage.

Moreover, various KDE applications and system components, like the battery applet and file manager, have received updates that prevent crashes and improve performance, particularly in handling external devices and multimedia streams.

Curious about trying it out? KDE has made it super simple with live images that can be booted from a USB disk. If you prefer, Docker images are also available, providing a quick and straightforward way to test Plasma without full installation commitments. For the tech-savvy, KDE offers the option to install Plasma directly from the source.

For more details on what’s new in Plasma 6.0.4, visit the release announcement or look at the full changelog.

It’s important to note that availability may vary depending on the distribution. Still, as usual, users of rolling releases, such as Arch and openSUSE Tumbleweed, can anticipate being among the first to receive the Plasma 6.0.4 update.

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

