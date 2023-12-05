KDE Announces Finalists in Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest

Here are the top six contenders in KDE’s wallpaper contest! One of these exceptional designs will be the default wallpaper for Plasma 6.

With KDE Plasma 6’s launch approaching in under three months, scheduled for release on February 28, 2024, there’s notable progress in functionality and aesthetic aspects.

In this regard, extensive efforts are being made to enhance the desktop environment’s visual identity. An initial concept for the default icon theme has already been developed, which you can see more about here.

At the same time, the default wallpaper is also a focus area. As we informed you in August, KDE reached out to its community, announcing a competition for the default wallpaper for Plasma 6, which attracted a staggering 250 submissions.

The competition, which drew a wide range of creative works, including 3D renderings, vector art, pixel art, paintings, and collages, posed a significant challenge to the judges.

Participants from around the globe contributed an array of artistic works, but from the numerous entries received, a selection committee, comprising members of the KDE Visual Design Group and specially invited community members, selected six finalists.

Among these, one will be chosen as the default wallpaper for the new KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment. Additionally, the winner would receive a Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition, a cutting-edge device known for its customizability and compatibility with various Linux distributions.

Here are the final six, announced in no particular order:

FLOW HARMONY HEXWORLD STAIRWAY SUN / COMET WAVES

Finalists have two weeks to refine their work based on feedback from the judges and the wider KDE community. This collaborative phase invites constructive input from all quarters, and the big winner will then be announced.

Lastly, the Plasma team also expressed interest in creating a KDE Community Wallpaper Pack after the contest, featuring many of the submitted wallpapers, especially those with strong references to KDE Plasma and its lore.

For more information and to view the finalists’ submissions, visit the official announcement.

So, who is your favorite among these six remarkable finalists? We can’t wait to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments section below.