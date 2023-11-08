Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming

Catch an early look at the upcoming Plasma 6’s icons – they’re shaping up but not yet in their final form. Stay tuned!

Icons are more than just simple graphics on a screen; they are the visual essence that gives a desktop environment its identity, usability, and soul. As we take this sneak peek at the proposed icons for KDE Plasma 6, it’s crucial to remember that what we’re seeing is a work in progress.

In other words, these icons are not the final version; they are a glimpse into the potential future, a proposal that is expected to undergo several iterations before reaching its ultimate design.

As we already know, the highly anticipated release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment is scheduled for February 28, 2024. So, apart from the fact that the developers are working hard on the new functions it will offer, they are also paying attention to its aesthetics.

In light of this, a few days ago, Niccolo Venerandi from the KDE team submitted a proposal for the new default Plasma 6’s icon theme, made by Ken Vermette. Here’s what they look like at the moment.

Proposal for the new default Plasma 6’s icon theme.

On first reading, the proposed design immediately grabbed our attention, and we think it’s a step in the right direction. The primary color scheme, a soft blue, is still present, but the shapes are much smoother and oval, in contrast to the current Breeze theme.

Overall, the preliminary icons for Plasma 6 suggest a modern, clean look that aligns with the latest design trends while maintaining the distinctive KDE feel.

At the same time, some visual accents, such as the horizontal stripes on the folders, are pretty debatable as to whether they are necessary. However, as we said, these details are still to be discussed internally by the Plasma developers until the final version is agreed. This is just a proposal that has not yet merged with the main branch.

But one thing is almost guaranteed. Although Plasma 6 is shaping up to be a milestone in the evolution of the desktop environment, its developers are doing things the right way. Leveraging the functionality and vision countless users have become familiar with and rely on, they’re building on it with new features and a more modern identity.

This promises that the case of the other flagship environment, GNOME, will not be repeated. What do we mean? Well, GNOME 3 surprised users with a dramatically changed look and functionality, and even after a decade, it remains a highly controversial topic.

In conclusion, KDE Plasma 6 is three and a half months away from release, so all we have to do is wait just a little longer. However, all indications, including the proposed upcoming default Plasma’s icon theme, suggest that the wait will have been worth it!