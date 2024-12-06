Immich 1.122 Brings HDR Video Support in the Mobile App

After a long break, Immich is back with a bang, unveiling version 1.122, packed with an array of fresh features and bug fixes.

The most striking feature of the new release is the introduction of HDR video support for the mobile app. High Dynamic Range videos are now displayed in their full dynamic range, leveraging the device’s native video players.

This feature adds a touch of vibrancy to your video memories, making them more colorful and visually engaging. Just note, if any videos seem warped, logging out and logging back in should solve the problem—this is a one-time fix, and new installations shouldn’t face this issue.

Remote machine learning, used for things like smart searches and face detection, has always been a highlight of Immich, allowing users to harness the power of their high-performance gaming PCs for processing. However, requiring constant uptime from these machines could be a hassle.

Fortunately, with version 1.122, you can now specify multiple URLs for machine learning services, enabling the app to fall back on alternative PCs or the local server if needed.

Immich 1.122 Machine Learning Settings

Now to something highly-anticipated: one of the most requested features is finally here: automatic server URL switching for the mobile app. When you’re at home, the app uses the local IP address of your server, but as soon as you’re out and about, it automatically switches to an external URL—be it through a VPN or a public DNS.

This feature, now part of the redesigned settings page under the Networking section, simplifies network configurations, making it much easier to maintain a stable connection wherever you go. Just be sure to allow precise location permissions, as this feature depends on whether you’re connected to your home Wi-Fi.

For those running a public Immich instance, you now have the option to hide users when they search in your instance. This feature can be toggled within the Server Settings, offering greater privacy and control over who can be seen by others.

Moreover, on the UI side, Immich 1.122 brings added convenience with a new dropdown menu, making it a breeze to access your most recent albums directly from the web navigation bar. No more hunting around; your memories are just a click away.

And now to an innovation—in this release, Immich introduces customizable email templates. You can modify the content of registration emails, album creation notifications, and updates, allowing a more personalized experience for your users. This customization option can be found in the Email Templates setting.

Email Templates

On the maintenance side, previously, partial files left behind by interrupted uploads cluttered up your storage space. Starting with Immich 1.122, the software has implemented an automatic cleanup mechanism that removes these incomplete files, ensuring your server storage remains tidy and efficient.

On the bug fixes side, it is worth mentioning that the new version addresses an annoying bug where swiping between videos would fail on older Android devices. With this fix, legacy hardware users can expect smoother performance.

Lastly, if you’re located in Oceania, there’s good news: hosted maps are now 2-3 times faster regarding load times and responsiveness. Users in Australia, New Zealand, and surrounding areas should notice a significant improvement in their experience.

For more information, see the announcement.

Image credits: Immich