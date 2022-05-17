How to Use YUM/DNF Command with a Proxy Server

This guide will show you how to set a proxy for the YUM/DNF package manager so that you may be able to install and update packages from remote repositories.
Direct internet access is not permitted in the majority of corporate networks. So, if we need to get something from the internet, we must go through some proxy servers.
Suppose we use Linux servers running Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora, AlmaLinux, or RockyLinux, and we need to install new packages or apply updates. In that case, we must configure a proxy for the yum/dnf command
But before that, I want to clarify something. Perhaps some of you are confused about the two commands,
yum and
dnf, generally do the same thing.
Here is the answer. From Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 onwards, the implementation of the
yum command actually calls
dnf directly since it is just a symlink to it. The same is true for the configuration files,
yum.conf and
dnf.conf.
And to make it even more apparent, look at the image below.
In other words, if you type
yum instead of
dnf, the command works as expected because
yum is an alias to
dnf for compatibility.
In addition, since distros like Fedora, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux are Red Hat-based, the above applies to them as well.
How to Enable Proxy Settings for DNF/YUM Command
To configure the
dnf/
yum operations to use a proxy server, you need to modify the content of the
/etc/dnf/dnf.conf file. You have three configuration options available:
proxy=http://SERVER_ADDRESS:PORT/
-
proxy_username=USERNAME(optional)
-
proxy_password=PASSWORD(optional)
Of course, if your proxy does not require authentication, you can use only the
proxy=http://SERVER_ADDRESS:PORT/ directive.
First, open the
dnf.conf file with your preferred text editor:
sudo vim /etc/dnf/dnf.conf
Then, add the following settings to the end of the file:
The settings above instruct the
dnf command to connect to port
3128 via the proxy server
squid.mycompany.com, using the login user
james and the password
mysecretpass.
Finally, save and close the file. That’s all! Now you will be able to update and install software using the
yum/
dnf command passing through a proxy server.
Please keep in mind that setting a proxy server, username, and password in the
dnf.conf file means that all users who use the
dnf command will connect to the proxy server with those credentials.
Now
dnf will use the proxy settings to get updates, install packages, etc.
But sometimes, however, you may want only the root user, for example, to have proxy settings reconfigured for use with
yum/
dnf. Here’s how to achieve it.
Enable Proxy Access for a Specific User
So, if you do not want to configure a global proxy through the
/etc/dnf/dnf.conf file, you can specify a proxy at the user level by defining it in the user’s
.bash_profile file.
Fortunately, the environment variables
http_proxy and
https_proxy are available in Linux and UNIX-like systems. It enables the connection of text-based sessions and applications via the proxy server.
The syntax follows one of the two forms shown below:
http_proxy=http://SERVER_ADDRESS:PORT/
http_proxy=http://USERNAME:[email protected]_ADDRESS:PORT/
If your proxy does not require authentication, you can use variant 1. Otherwise, use variant 2.
So, the steps are as follows to set the yum/dnf to use a proxy reconfigured only for the root user.
First, switch to root user,
cd to its home directory, and open the
.bash_profile file with your preferred text editor.
su
cd root
vim .bash_profile
Then, add the following two lines to the end of the file:
As a result, this proxy setting will be available to all apps, such as
dnf,
curl, and
wget, that use the system proxy under the root login.
In other words, when an internet connection is required, these apps will connect to port
3128 via the proxy server
squid.mycompany.com, using the login user
james and the password
mysecretpass.
Finally, source the
.bash_profile file for the changes to take effect.
source ~/.bash_profile
Conclusion
I hope the instructions in this article to configure a proxy for the
yum/
dnf command in Linux were useful. So, please share your ideas and feedback in the comments section.
See the DNF Configuration Reference for a complete list of all DNF options and more information.