How to Install VMware Player on Linux Mint 21

Get started with virtualization on Linux Mint 21 in no time by installing VMware Workstation Player with our step-by-step guide.

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on how to install VMware Workstation Player on Linux Mint 21. If you’re looking to set up a virtual environment on your Mint system you’re at the right place and VMware Workstation Player is a great option.

It is a powerful tool that allows you to run multiple operating systems simultaneously on a single machine, providing a range of benefits such as improved productivity, enhanced security, and easier software testing.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps required to install VMware Workstation Player on Linux Mint 21. Whether you are a seasoned Linux user or a beginner, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to get started with virtualization on Linux Mint 21. So, let’s dive in!

Prerequisites

VMware Workstation Player runs on standard x86-based hardware with 64-bit Intel or AMD processors. The system requirements are:

A compatible 64-bit x86/AMD64 CPU

1.3 GHz or faster CPU speed

2 GB RAM minimum (4GB RAM or more recommended)

Windows or Linux host operating system

Before proceeding with the VMware Workstation Player installation, the first step is to install some build dependencies required to build the VMware kernel modules. So open the terminal app on your Mint system and run the following command:

sudo apt install build-essential linux-headers-$(uname -r)

Install VMware Workstation Player build dependencies.

Step 1: Download VMware Workstation Player

Point your browser to https://www.vmware.com/go/downloadplayer to download the latest version of VMware Workstation Player. When the page loads, click the “GO TO DOWNLOADS” link.

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux.

Because we will install VMware Workstation Player on Linux Mint, click the “DOWNLOAD NOW” button on the “VMware Workstation Player for Linux 64-bit” section on the following page.

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux.

Wait for the download to complete, then you can close the browser window if you no longer require it.

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux.

Bonus Tip: If you prefer to use the command line, you can skip downloading VMware Workstation Player through the browser and instead do it in the terminal using the following wget command:

wget -O VMware-Player-Full.bundle --user-agent="Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:109.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/109.0" https://www.vmware.com/go/getplayer-linux

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux via the terminal using the wget command.

Step 2: Make the File Executable

The downloaded file needs to be made executable. You have two options. If you prefer the command line, type chmod +x followed by the file’s full path:

chmod +x Downloads/VMware-Player-Full-17.0.1-21139696.x86_64.bundle

The second approach is to use the File Manager application. Go to the directory where you downloaded the VMware Player installation file, then right-click on it and select “Properties” from the context menu.

Make the file executable.

Choose the “Permissions” tab, mark the “Allow executing file as program” checkbox, then close the window.

Make the file executable.

Step 3: Install VMware Workstation Player on Linux Mint 21

Run the installer specifying the full path to the file:

sudo Downloads/VMware-Player-Full-17.0.1-21139696.x86_64.bundle

The progress of the VMware Workstation Player installation on your Linux Mint 21 system will be shown in the terminal. So, wait for the operation to complete, which takes around a minute.

Install VMware Workstation Player on Linux Mint 21.

Step 4: Start Initial VMware Workstation Player Initialization

You can start VMware Workstation Player by launching it from the Mint’s Start Menu. Choose the “Administration” sectin, scroll to the bottom and pick “VMware Player.”

Start VMware Workstation Player on Linux Mint 21.

VMware Workstation Player will start. All that is left is to complete the initial setup, but don’t worry. It happens in seconds on a next-next-finish basis. First, accept the End User License Agreement and hit “Next.”

Accept End User License Agreement.

Another End User License Agreement will greet you. Accept it and confirm with the “Next” button.

Accept End User License Agreement.

On the following screen, you will be asked if you want the application to check for available updates automatically when you start it. Make your choice and then press the “Next” button.

Choose whether the application checks for updates on startup.

Choose whether to participate in the VMWare Customer Experience Program (CEIP) and click “Next.”

Choose whether to participate VMWare CEIP program.

From the next screen, select that you want to use VMWare Player on your Linux Mint 21 system with a free license for non-commercial use unless you already have a paid one. If this is the case, enter it in the box provided. Finally, press the “Finish” button.

Choose the VMWare Player license type.

You will be prompted for your user password to apply the settings. Enter it and click the “Authenticate” button to confirm.

Apply the settings made.

That’s all! You can start creating your new virtual machines with VMware Player and explore the virtualization world with all its possibilities.

VMware Workstation Player is running on Linux Mint 21.

After installing each Linux guest on the VMware Workstation Player host, install Open VM Tools inside it. These are a set of open-source virtualization utilities designed to enhance the performance and functionality of virtual machines running on VMware platforms.

Open VM Tools provide a range of features, such as better graphics performance, improved network connectivity, file transfer between a host and guest, improved memory management, enhanced support for virtualized hardware devices, etc. They are available for various operating systems and are designed to work seamlessly with VMware Workstation Player.

For Debian-based (Ubuntu, Linux Mint, etc.) guest VMs, the command will be:

sudo apt install open-vm-tools

For RPM-based Linux guest VMs such as Fedora, Red Hat, AlamLinux, Rocky Linux, Oracle Linux, etc.:

sudo yum install open-vm-tools

The Arch-based guest VMs, such as Manjaro, EndeavourOS, Garuda Linux, etc., need to run the following:

sudo pacman -S open-vm-tools

openSUSE users need to run the following:

sudo zypper install open-vm-tools

After the installation, reboot your guest virtual machine so the system may apply the changes made by installing the Open VM Tools to its kernel.

How to Uninstall VMWare Workstation Player

If you uninstall VMware Workstation Player from your Mint system for any reason, you can do it easily by running the command below.

sudo vmware-installer -u vmware-player

Uninstall VMware Workstation Player.

Conclusion

Installing VMware Workstation Player on Linux Mint 21 can be a straightforward process with a few simple steps. By following the instructions outlined in this guide, you can successfully install VMware Workstation Player on your Linux Mint 21 system and start using it to create and run virtual machines.

With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive set of features, this virtualization software is an excellent choice for developers, IT professionals, and anyone looking to explore different operating systems.

Users can visit their official documentation page for more information about VMware Workstation Player. If you have any questions or concerns, please leave a comment below.