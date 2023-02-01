How to Install VMware Workstation Player on Fedora

Get the most out of your Fedora’s virtualization capabilities by installing VMware Workstation Player. Learn how here!

VMware Workstation Player is a virtualization software that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single physical machine. It provides a user-friendly interface for creating and managing virtual machines, enabling users to run different operating systems on the same computer, including Windows, Linux, and others.

This guide will provide step-by-step instructions for installing VMware Workstation Player on Fedora. Whether you’re a seasoned Linux user or just getting started, this guide will help you get up and running with VMware Workstation Player on Fedora in no time.

Prerequisites

VMware Workstation Player runs on standard x86-based hardware with 64-bit Intel or AMD processors. The system requirements are:

A compatible 64-bit x86/AMD64 CPU

1.3 GHz or faster CPU speed

2 GB RAM minimum (4GB RAM or more recommended)

Windows or Linux host operating system

Before proceeding with the VMware Workstation Player installation, the first step is to install some build dependencies. So open the terminal app on your Fedora system and run the following command:

sudo dnf install kernel-devel

Install VMware Workstation Player build dependencies.

In addition, you can boost your DNF command-line skills by checking out our specialized guide with examples on the matter.

Step 1: Download VMware Workstation Player

Point your browser to https://www.vmware.com/go/downloadplayer to download the latest version of VMware Workstation Player. When the page loads, click on the “GO TO DOWNLOADS” link.

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux.

Because we will install VMware Workstation Player on Fedora, click the “DOWNLOAD NOW” button on the “VMware Workstation Player for Linux 64-bit” section on the following page.

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux.

Wait for the download to complete, then you can close the browser window if you no longer require it.

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux.

Bonus Tip: If you prefer to use the command line, you can skip downloading VMware Workstation Player through the browser and instead do it in the terminal using the following wget command:

wget -O VMware-Player-Full.bundle --user-agent="Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:109.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/109.0" https://www.vmware.com/go/getplayer-linux

Download VMware Workstation Player for Linux via the terminal using the wget command.

Step 2: Make the File Executable

The downloaded file needs to be made executable. You have two options. If you prefer the command line, type chmod +x followed by the file’s full path:

chmod +x Downloads/VMware-Player-Full-17.0.0-20800274.x86_64.bundle

The second approach is to use Fedora’s File Manager application. Go to the directory where you downloaded the VMware Player installation file, then right-click on it and select “Properties” from the context menu.

Make the file executable.

Toggle the “Executable as Program” switch, then close the window.

Make the file executable.

Step 3: Install VMware Workstation Player on Fedora

Run the installer specifying the full path to the file:

sudo Downloads/VMware-Player-Full-17.0.0-20800274.x86_64.bundle

The progress of the VMware Workstation Player installation on your Fedora system will be shown in the terminal. So, wait for the operation to complete, which takes around a minute.

Install VMware Workstation Player on Fedora.

Step 4: Start Initial VMware Workstation Player Initialization

You can start VMware Workstation Player by launching it from the GNOME dash. But first, search for “vmware” and click to run the same when its icon appears.

Start VMware Workstation Player on Fedora.

VMware Workstation Player will start. All that is left is to complete the initial setup, but don’t worry. It happens in seconds on a next-next-finish basis. First, accept the End User License Agreement and hit “Next.”

Accept End User License Agreement.

Another End User License Agreement will greet you. Accept it and confirm with the “Next” button.

Accept End User License Agreement.

On the following screen, you will be asked if you want the application to check for available updates automatically when you start it. Make your choice and then press the “Next” button.

Choose whether the application checks for updates on startup.

Choose whether to participate in the VMWare Customer Experience Program (CEIP) and click “Next.”

Choose whether to participate VMWare CEIP program.

From the next screen, select that you want to use VMWare Player on your Fedora system with a free license for non-commercial use unless you already have a paid one. If this is the case, enter it in the box provided. Finally, press the “Finish” button.

Choose the VMWare Player license type.

You will be prompted for your user password to apply the settings. Enter it and click the “Authenticate” button to confirm.

Apply the settings made.

That’s all! You can start creating your new virtual machines with VMware Player and explore the virtualization world with all the possibilities it offers.

VMware Workstation Player is running on Fedora Linux.

How to Uninstall VMWare Workstation Player

If you decide to uninstall VMware Workstation Player from your Fedora system for any reason, you can do it easily by running the command below.

sudo vmware-installer -u vmware-player

Uninstall VMware Workstation Player.

Conclusion

Following the steps outlined in this article, you should be able to successfully install and use VMware Workstation Player on your Fedora Linux system. Remember to keep your VMware Workstation Player up to date to ensure the best performance and security.

We recommend checking the official documentation for individuals who want to learn more about the features offered by VMware Player and how to use them effectively.

Thanks for using this tutorial. Your feedback and comments are most welcome.