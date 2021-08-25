Happy 30th Anniversary, Linux! We Love You So Much!

Our lovely operating system Linux is turning 30 today so we will like to wish a very happy birthday to the Linux.

It all started on August 25th, 1991. A single student, studying computer science at the University of Helsinki, made his now-legendary announcement (you can read the entire mailing thread here) on the comp.os.minix newsgroup:

Hello everybody out there using minix – I’m doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won’t be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones. … Linus ([email protected])

A lot has happened since then. A hobby project became the largest shared technology on the planet and has changed the world in more ways than one can imagine.

Since the original version of the operating system was released by Linus Torvalds in August 1991, there have been many contributors and collaborators. Benefiting from the culture of the free software foundation, lead by Richard Stallman, the core of Linux still uses the GNU (GNU Not Unix) concept, with many free applications and resources available for everyone to use.

Over the course of past 30 years, this operating system has become an integral part of our lives. Nowadays many devices you own like Android phones and tablets and Chromebooks, digital storage devices, personal video recorders, cameras, wearables and more run on Linux. When you search on Google, you use Linux. Linux now runs most of the websites you visit and runs on everything from gas pumps to supercomputers. Linux now even flies to other planets. Linux is everywhere!

So, Linux celebrates another birthday today – 30 years, and we couldn’t be more pleased to share in the excitement.

The story of Linux is a remarkable and unexpected one. At Linuxiac we are honored to have been a part of that story for the past year.

Happy Birthday, Linux! We can’t wait to see what the next 30 years has in store. Special thanks to Linus Torvalds and all the Dev’s who have contributed over the years. You changed the world for the better. Thank you!

P.S. Happy Birthday, Linux! We love you so much!