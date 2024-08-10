HandBrake 1.8.2 Video Transcoder Brings Key Fixes and Library Upgrades

The latest HandBrake free video transcoder update, 1.8.2, fixes scan issues and enhances encoding on Windows and Linux.

Less than two months after its previous 1.8.1 release, HandBrake, a widely used open-source video transcoder that converts video from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs, has just released version 1.8.2.

This update includes the impressive 99 commits since the last release, so let’s look at the main changes.

What’s New in HandBrake 1.8.2

The 1.8.2 update is important for several reasons, not least of which is the general stability it brings to the application:

General Fixes : The new version resolves a critical issue that could cause the program to crash when attempting to scan deleted files. It also addresses problems with scanning broken videos and enhances audio track handling, preventing some tracks from being dropped during processing.

: The new version resolves a critical issue that could cause the program to crash when attempting to scan deleted files. It also addresses problems with scanning broken videos and enhances audio track handling, preventing some tracks from being dropped during processing. Third-party Libraries: Updates to crucial libraries include FFmpeg 7.0.2 for decoding and filters, libass 0.17.3 for subtitles, and libvpx 1.14.1 for VP8/VP9 video encoding. These updates ensure that HandBrake stays compatible with the latest video formats and standards.

HandBrake 1.8.2 Video Transcoder

Moreover, Windows users will notice fixes related to auto-naming files with preset changes and importing presets from the macOS version. There’s also a minor startup performance boost on Intel-based systems.

A fix has been implemented on the Linux side to ensure files are named correctly when using the queue feature.

Users looking to upgrade to the new version should take a few precautions:

Ensure no pending encodes are in the queue.

Back up any custom presets and app preferences, as these might not be compatible with the new version.

Windows users are required to install the Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime version 8.0 to ensure compatibility with HandBrake 1.8.2.

For more information about all the changes in the new version, refer to the changelog or visit the official announcement.

HandBrake 1.8.2 is available for download across all platforms, and users are encouraged to update to take advantage of the latest improvements.