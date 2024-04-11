Grafana Loki 3.0 Released with Native OpenTelemetry Support

Loki is likely a well-known tool for those involved in the DevOps field. For everyone else, let us clarify right away – it is a highly efficient, open-source log aggregation system designed for storing and querying massive amounts of log data.

After five years of development and refinement, Loki 3.0 is now ready for general availability, showcasing substantial advancements in performance and scalability while maintaining its core principles of efficiency and simplicity. Here’s what’s new.

Grafana Loki 3.0 Highlights

Accelerated Queries with Bloom Filters

Bloom filters are a game-changing addition to Loki. They enable faster searches by effectively filtering out irrelevant log data. This feature addresses the challenge of locating specific log entries within vast datasets, significantly reducing the time and computational resources required for data queries.

According to devs, early tests indicate that Bloom filters can eliminate the need to process 70% to 90% of data chunks during queries, showcasing their potential to streamline log management tasks.

Native OpenTelemetry Support

Yes, we agree that Bloom filters are a great new feature. However, in our opinion, the big news about Loki 3.0 is the introduction of native support for OpenTelemetry, a set of tools, APIs, and SDKs used to collect, analyze, and export telemetry data from software applications and services. This improves the log ingestion and querying experience.

This update allows users to interact directly with OpenTelemetry attributes and metadata, eliminating the need for complex data serialization and deserialization processes.

Enhanced Documentation

The Loki team has also focused on improving documentation and user experience, making it easier for new users to get started with the platform. Document updates reflect the latest features and optimizations, including simplified query examples and streamlined configuration guides.

Moreover, as part of this major release, the team has implemented several quality-of-life improvements and aligned Loki’s semantic versioning with Grafana Enterprise Logs (GEL) 3.0. Users are encouraged to review the release notes and upgrade guide to ensure a smooth transition to the new version. Loki 3.0’s official announcement is here.