GNOME Will Reject Shell Extensions With AI-Generated Code

GNOME has updated its Extensions Review Guidelines to address a growing problem tied to AI-generated code submissions. The change introduces a new rule allowing reviewers to reject GNOME Shell extensions that contain excessive, unnecessary code and show clear signs of being generated by AI systems.

“We’ve added this rule because, over the past two months, we have been receiving many new extensions that use AI to create GNOME Shell extensions with large amounts of unnecessary code. In some cases, we are even receiving AI-generated replies when asking for explanations during the review process.”

According to GNOME extension reviewer Javad Rahmatzadeh, some days involve reviewing more than 15,000 lines of extension code, often across multiple submissions. Extensions that include excessive and redundant logic require much longer review times, increasing the backlog for all developers.

For example, one recurring pattern identified by reviewers is the widespread use of unnecessary constructs, such as defensive try-catch blocks around calls to well-defined APIs. These patterns are not typical of hand-written GNOME Shell extensions and often originate from generic AI code generation rather than platform-specific knowledge.

The bad thing, however, is that once such patterns appear in one extension, they tend to propagate to others, further degrading overall code quality. To address this, the new rule states that extensions containing unnecessary code that indicates AI generation will be rejected.

At the same time, it’s important to note that AI tools are not banned outright; their use is limited to learning, experimentation, and assistance, while developers are still expected to understand, justify, and explain the code they submit.

Lastly, GNOME emphasizes that the goal is not to discourage new contributors but to preserve code quality and keep the review process sustainable. They aim to reduce review delays, prevent the spread of poor coding patterns, and ensure that the published extensions are written by developers who understand and can maintain their code.

For more information, see the announcement or visit this post on GNOME’s blogs.