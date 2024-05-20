Fwupd 1.9.20 Enhances Support for FPC FF2 Fingerprint Devices

The latest fwupd 1.9.20 firmware update daemon fixes bugs, adds more hardware support, and enhances security for firmware updates.

Fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, released version 1.9.20, introduces enhancements and bug fixes.

Users can now use additional APIs to upload reports directly to gnome-firmware, improving the feedback loop between end-users and developers, which is essential for the refinement of the firmware.

Moreover, fwupd 1.9.20 allows users to upload the entire device list to the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) portal, making it easier and more effective to manage device firmware centrally.

This version also addresses several critical bugs, ensuring smoother operation and enhanced security:

Update Management: It prevents inappropriate firmware update offerings, like the UEFI DBX update previously shown for Lenovo IdeaCentre 300-20ISH models, thus avoiding potential mismatches and errors in firmware updates.

Security Enhancements: Notably, the release explicitly enables shadow stack support in "fwupd.service," a feature that adds a layer of security against potential exploits. Algorithm and Interface Corrections: Fixes were applied to a potential buffer overread in the algoltek-usb version number and improvements to the command-line verbosity management in fwupdmgr , enhancing the tool's stability and usability.

Lastly, fwupd 1.9.20 now supports new hardware, including the FPC FF2 fingerprint devices. The changelog has more details and a complete list of all novelties.