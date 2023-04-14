Fedora Project Launches Revamped Website

The Fedora Project’s website has received a significant upgrade. Explore the fresh design and improved user experience.

The Fedora Project, an open-source, community-driven Linux distribution, has announced the launch of its newly revamped website, available at fedoraproject.org. The project, which Red Hat sponsors, aims to provide users with a reliable, secure, and cutting-edge operating system that is free to use and modify.

The project has existed since 2003, and over the years, it has gained a reputation for being one of the most innovative, trustworthy, and user-friendly Linux distributions available.

With the launch of its new website, just in time for the release of Fedora 38 scheduled for next week, the Fedora Project hopes to make it even easier for users to get involved with the community and stay up-to-date with the latest developments.

Fedora Project’s new website.

The new website features a modern design that is optimized for both desktop and mobile devices. In addition, it also aims to provide users with a more streamlined and intuitive user experience.

Most impressive, however, is the navigation, which now is much more straightforward and intuitive, allowing quick transitions between all major categories, such as information about the different distribution versions, downloads, documentation, developer information, etc.

Website main navigation.

Moreover, it isn’t just the main website that has gotten revamped. The various editions like Workstation are now much more approachable with improved marketing and messaging.

Immediately you will also be impressed by the new Fedora Budgie revamped page. As we informed you earlier, the Budgie desktop is now part of the official Fedora Spins, with Joshua Stroble (former Solus lead) as the main driving force.

Fedora Budgie Spin page.

The Fedora Project’s website revamps have been chiefly a community-driven effort. The information of which can be found here in this blog post. In addition, Red Hat employees were involved, but they participated in implementing this initiative more as volunteers.

What can we say in conclusion? First, the new website looks modern. Overall, it represents a significant step forward for the community-driven initiative. With its new design, features, and focus on user experience, the site is sure to be a valuable resource for both existing and new Fedora users.