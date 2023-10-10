EndeavourOS Galileo’s Release Will Be Delayed a Bit

The EndeavourOS Galileo release has been postponed till the upstream issue is resolved due to complications related to Linux kernel 6.5.

One name pops out when it comes to the closest and purest Arch experience possible, yet tailored for a Linux user new to the Arch universe: EndeavourOS.

It is a user-friendly Arch-based distribution known for its simplicity, minimalism, and terminal-centric experience, offering at the same time a graphical installer and tools to manage and install packages.

All these characteristics make it easier for users to enjoy the benefits of Arch Linux without going through a steep learning curve.

Because of this, the distribution has built up a devoted fan base that eagerly awaits each new release. However, the upcoming EndeavourOS Galileo will be slightly behind schedule. Here’s why.

EndeavourOS Galileo: Quality Over Speed

The latest update to the distribution is EndeavourOS Cassini Nova R3, released in September.

EndeavourOS Cassini Nova R3

Based on Arch, the distro inherits the rolling release model, but there are some factors to consider when packaging a new ISO installation image.

One such is whether the Linux kernel installed by default will guarantee a hassle-free installation and smooth operation of the distribution afterward.

Unfortunately, before the final version of EndeavourOS Galileo was ready, the arrival of Linux kernel 6.5 changed the developers’ plans. It turns out that this kernel version has a bug that sometimes causes problems when used on specific hardware or virtualization software – more about this here.

This is why Galileo’s release has been delayed until the upstream resolves the issue. EndeavourOS has a small team, and tackling such a task is not within the power of its developers.

The other option that has been considered is to ship the release with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, which would be a problem for users with modern hardware due to the risk that some of it will not be supported.

However, the wait will be worth it, as Galileo will bring some significant changes. The highlight – say goodbye to Xfce and hello to KDE. In other words, this release will default to Plasma as the primary desktop environment instead of the currently used Xfce.

As additional desktop environments, you can choose between Budgie, Cinnamon, GNOME, i3, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and Xfce during installation.

Furthermore, Galileo will be the first release without the options Sway, Qtile, Openbox, and bspwm in the installer. Of course, installing them on an already running system is still possible.

So, let’s have some more patience, and of course, we’ll be among the first to let you know when the Galileo release comes out. For more information, visit the announcement.