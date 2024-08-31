Debian 12.7 Rolls Out with Security and Stability Improvements

The Debian Project has announced the release of Debian 12.7, the latest “Bookworm” series update. It primarily consists of bug fixes and security patches.

For those who regularly update their systems via security.debian.org, this release won’t necessitate many changes, as it already includes most of the latest security updates.

However, a notable one is the inclusion of Shim 15.8, a simple software package designed to work as a first-stage bootloader on UEFI systems. This may affect users who dual-boot with other operating systems.

It revokes the signatures of older versions of Shim present in the UEFI firmware, potentially impacting the ability of these systems to boot under Secure Boot. Users affected by this can temporarily disable Secure Boot to update their systems accordingly.

Among the other notable upgrades, the “amd64-microcode” and “intel-microcode” packages have received important security enhancements to address recent vulnerabilities.

Debian 12.7

Moreover, updates to Ansible and Apache2 ensure stronger security against key leakage and content disclosure, respectively.

In addition to security fixes, this release also polishes various other components. For instance, Calibre has been patched to prevent remote execution and cross-site scripting attacks. The systemd package has also been updated to enhance hardware compatibility, and numerous under-the-hood adjustments have been made to increase system performance and reliability.

Again, please remember that Debian 12.7 does not include new versions of the “Bookworm” release; it only fixes bugs and security issues in some packages. So, if you’re already using it, you must run the command below to get your system to the most recent stable version.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

The release announcement provides in-depth information on all changes. A comprehensive list of all packages that have received updates is available here.

Apart from the “Bookworm” series, if you’re still using Debian 11 “Bullseye,” now labeled “oldstable,” you should know it also just got an update to v11.11.

It fixes 50 bugs and includes 27 security updates for a wide range of software, such as Plasma Desktop, Firefox ESR, LibreOffice, Exim, OpenJDK, FFmpeg, PostgreSQL, NVIDIA, libvirt, etc. Please consider upgrading to Debian 11.11 ASAP to maintain the system’s stability.

Lastly, if you want to move from Debian 11 to 12, check out our easy-to-follow guide to make the transition as smooth as possible.