Docker Desktop 4.34: MSI Installer and NVIDIA AI Integration

Docker Desktop, the popular development platform that enables developers to build, test, and deploy containerized applications seamlessly across different environments, has introduced its latest update, Docker Desktop 4.34.

The most striking feature is the general availability of the MSI installer, a boon for IT administrators managing Docker installations across multiple Windows environments. It simplifies the process with features like interactive and silent installations, customizable installation paths, and automatic creation of desktop shortcuts.

This ensures that Docker Desktop can be deployed efficiently in enterprise settings, enhancing control and management at scale. Additionally, the new “–allowed-org” flag is particularly notable, allowing organizations to enforce sign-in with corporate credentials, thereby adding an extra layer of security and compliance.

Docker Desktop 4.34 also introduces upgraded host networking capabilities, a much-requested feature from the community. This addition allows containers to use the host’s network directly, eliminating the need for additional network configuration and simplifying the integration between host and container network services.

Docker Desktop 4.34

Furthermore, the release automates disk space reclamation in Docker Desktop for Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) and now automatically compacts the virtual disk, freeing unused space without user intervention.

On the authentication side, Docker Desktop 4.34 offers a streamlined browser-based authentication process that mirrors the seamless experiences of CLI tools like GitHub’s gh or Amazon’s AWS CLI. This automates the creation of the personal access token, reducing the manual steps involved.

To support AI development, Docker Desktop 4.34 has added support for integrating with NVIDIA AI Workbench, thus enabling developers to train models in the cloud seamlessly and then transition to local development, offering a unified workflow that reduces complexity and accelerates innovation.

Last but not least, the release also focuses on user experience, with multi-platform UX improvements and introducing a containerd image store, which simplifies the management of multi-platform images and is now enabled by default in new Docker Desktop installations.

In addition, an experimental “–tree” flag for the docker image list command provides a tree view of images, further enhancing usability.

Please refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes. If you’d like to try out the app, we’ve provided detailed guides on installing it on Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora.