WUD 7.1 Brings Fresh Notification Features to Docker Monitoring

WUD just released version 7.1, bringing a fresh set of features to streamline container management and alerts that will definitely excite Docker enthusiasts. But wait—haven’t you heard of it? Well, here’s the short version.

WUD (What’s up, Docker?) is an open-source monitoring tool designed for Docker containers. It helps you keep track of the images used by checking for new versions and automatically notifying you when updates are available. Simple and efficient. Now, back to the topic.

In version 7.1, WUD introduces support for Gotify and Ntfy as new notification triggers. Gotify, a self-hosted push notification service, and Ntfy, a simple HTTP-based notification tool, can now be used to keep you updated on your Docker environment.

WUD 7.1 web UI

This means keeping track of what’s going on with your containers just got a lot easier, with more options to integrate WUD into your existing alerting systems.

Moreover, if you use Pushover for notifications, I have good news: WUD now allows for HTML templating within Pushover triggers, letting you craft more visually informative and attractive alerts.

Lastly, WUD 7.1 fixes a user interface glitch that affected sorting in the container list. While it’s a minor update, anyone who’s ever struggled with managing a long container list will certainly appreciate this smoother experience.

Review the changelog for more information. Quick reminder: besides WUD, you’ve also got Watchtower as an option for monitoring and automatically updating your containers. And guess what? We’ve got a walkthrough to help you get started—worth checking out!