Deepin 20.9 Is Here Prioritizing Stability over New Features

Deepin 20.9 does not integrate new features but mainly focuses on stability to ensure smooth and reliable system performance.

Deepin, a Debian-based Linux distribution developed by the Chinese company Deepin Technology, aims to provide a user-friendly, visually appealing, and efficient desktop operating system right out of the box.

Aimed at the average computer user, Deepin sets itself apart with the in-house developed DDE, one of the best-looking Linux desktop environments known for its sleek, modern, and intuitive design.

Today, just over four months after its previous Deepin 20.8 release, this shining Linux distribution has pleased its users with the brand-new Deepin 20.9. So, let’s see what’s new.

Deepin 20.9 Highlights

Deepin 20.9

Powered by the Linux kernel 5.15, Deepin 20.9 continues the 20.x release series. However, unlike prior releases, the focus has shifted from delivering new system functionality and features to fixing issues in the previous 20.8 release to guarantee stable and seamless system operation.

In this light, there are many improvements here, and we will outline the most essential for our readers below.

But before we mention them, we will point out that the switch of usage in Deepin 20.9 to Qt 5.15.8 stands out as a new feature that brings a better user experience and further improves system compatibility.

Deepin 20.9 fixed the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) issue, a problem with an incorrect application preview image and name display styles. In addition, the case where the welcome popup would take a long time to display when switching to a new user’s desktop after creating a new user has also been fixed.

Furthermore, the screen flickering problem when switching the menu to display other Control Center menus has also been fixed.

Of course, in addition to a host of fixes, some of the applications in Deepin 20.9 have also received improvements. This is precisely the case with Log Viewer, a tool the operating system provides that allows you to view log information generated by the systemd and apps.

Log Viewer

The File Manager app has also received multiple fixes. For example, the shortcut key panel’s font color is no longer inconsistent with the UI design image. Moreover, the issue with the file manager crashing while renaming is also addressed.

Outside of those mentioned above, the problem of the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+A” not working after selecting the first file when the search is complete has been fixed.

Deepin’s File Manager app.

Returning to the apps, besides Log Viewer, Album, and Draw apps, have also received updates. On top of that, the developers gave the software package management app, and the in-house developed Deepin Store some functional and visual updates.

Since the list is extensive, visit the release announcement to see all the fixes in Deepin 20.9 in detail. In it, you can also find a link to get the installation ISO image for the updated release version.

Keep in mind, however, that the download speed from the servers is not the best and that the Deepin installer requires you to have at least 64GB of disk space.