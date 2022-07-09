Debian 11.4 Released with 80 Security Updates and 81 Bugfixes

Debian 11.4 is now available, and while it’s a minor release, it’s a mandatory step toward OS stability. So if you’re on Debian 11, it’s time to upgrade.

Debian 11.4 is the fourth point release in the Bullseye series, initially released in August 2021. This release comes just over three months after the previous 11.3 release, which may surprise users who have gotten accustomed to periods longer between releases.

This newest release consists primarily of bug fixes and security patches. This is because Debian’s minor releases are focused solely on system stability, which is a distribution trademark, rather than adding new features.

The more notable packages receiving bug fixes in this release are apache2, bash, clamav, debian-installer, dpkg, docker.io, freetype, logrotate, lxc, nano, nginx, nvidia, openssh, phpmyadmin, samba, tigervnc, and tzdata.

Apart from those mentioned above, Debian 11.4 also brings the Linux kernel version up to 5.10.16. In addition, according to the release notes, the elog and python-hbmqtt packages have been removed due to circumstances beyond the Debian developers’ control.

Last but not least, the Debian installer has been updated to integrate the patches incorporated into stable by the point release.

Please keep in mind that this new release does not include any new versions of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages. Therefore, if you’re already using it, you must run the command below to upgrade your Debian system to the most recent stable Debian 11.4 version.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Once the Debian upgrade is completed, you need to reboot the system.

In addition, the unattended-upgrades package can be configured to perform installation updated packages and security updates automatically. If you’re unsure how to set it up, our “How to Set Up Automatic Updates on Debian” guide will walk you through the process.

The official announcement contains detailed information on the latest release, Debian 11.4. In addition, a comprehensive list of all packages that have received updates may be seen here.