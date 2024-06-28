Celluloid GTK+ Frontend for mpv Video Player Got an Update

Celluloid 0.27, a simple and powerful GTK+ frontend for the mpv video player, has been released as the first update for the year.

Celluloid, the popular video player built on the powerful mpv media player, has just released version 0.27. For those new to it, Celluloid is a front-end for the mpv media player, known for its high quality and performance. It supports a wide array of video formats and offers advanced playback features.

Celluloid simplifies the user experience by providing an intuitive graphical interface on top of mpv’s powerful engine. This combination makes it a favorite among users who seek a robust video player without the complexity of more feature-heavy applications.

One of the main features of this release is the new loading screen, which appears during initialization and buffering. This provides users with clear visual feedback, reducing uncertainty and ensuring they know the player is actively working on loading their media.

Performance improvements are another highlight of Celluloid 0.27. Users will notice faster launch times, with the main window appearing more quickly after launching the player. This tweak makes starting up the player feel snappier and more responsive, contributing to a smoother overall experience.

Celluloid 0.27 Media Player

This update also refines the preferences dialog. Previously, opening and closing the preferences dialog would trigger an mpv reset, even if no changes were made. Celluloid 0.27 changes this, as a reset will only occur if options that require it are altered. This change reduces unnecessary interruptions and ensures a smoother operation when adjusting settings.

Furthermore, the user interface has received a makeover, particularly in floating mode. The controls and header bar now sport a more modern and streamlined look, aligning with contemporary UI standards. This visual update enhances the player’s aesthetics and provides a more intuitive user experience.

Celluloid 0.27 has updated its use of some deprecated GTK APIs to keep up with the latest development practices. This ensures better compatibility with the latest versions of the GNOME desktop environment, improving overall stability and performance.

Advanced users will be pleased to find support for multi-file user scripts in this release. This feature provides greater flexibility and power in customizing the player’s functionality, catering to those who like to extensively tweak their media playback experience.

Refer to the changelog or the project’s website for detailed information about all changes.