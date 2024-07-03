Calamares Installer 3.3.8 Released, Here’s What’s New

Calamares installer 3.3.8 bugfix release is out with updates in partitioning and encrypted swap fixes.

Two weeks after its previous 3.3.7 release, the Calamares team officially rolls out version 3.3.8 of their popular distro-agnostic Linux installation framework. Here’s what’s new.

Key Updates in Calamares 3.3.8

The new version paid significant attention to the partition module, which is crucial for the system installation. Notably, the module now prevents a crash that could occur with specific checkbox presets.

Additionally, it addresses a critical bug in which manual partitioning on MBR systems might inadvertently skip the bootloader installation despite user selections suggesting otherwise.

Furthermore, this update also improves partition size calculations on unusually sized partitions, leaving additional sectors for secondary GPT tables.

Calamares 3.3.8 also introduces an important update to the shellprocess and contextualprocess jobs, integral to running commands within the installer. The new feature supports a verbose key that can be globally or individually set for each command, allowing for detailed logging of command output line-by-line.

On the security side, the mount module now correctly mounts LUKS and LUKS2-encrypted swap partitions. Additionally, the users module has updated its default password salt to yescrypt, enhancing security measures for user data encryption.

The release announcement provides more information about all changes in Calamares Installer 3.3.8. The new release and its source code are available for download from GitHub’s project page.