Bottles 51.16 Update Brings New Features and Bug Fixes

Bottles, an open-source software tool built on top of Wine, designed to help users manage and run Windows applications and games on Linux systems by providing a user-friendly GUI, has just released its latest version, 51.16.

Among the key updates is a crucial bug fix that introduces the $@ parameter into the Gamescope wrapper script. This change and a brand-new Gamescope toggle for individual programs ensure more fine-grained control for gamers who prefer an environment tailored to their personal needs.

Additionally, several enhancements were made to the build system and the Flatpak manifest.

Transitioning to user-focused improvements, Bottles 51.16 adds an alphabetization option for the program list. This update makes finding what you need fast even simpler—something many users have been asking for.

Also, the team tackled an issue where launching applications from a desktop entry would sometimes ignore user-defined launch options. With this fix in place, it’s now much easier to ensure the app starts exactly how you want it to.

On top of that, the Bottles crew has introduced a MangoHud Settings menu, allowing users to display performance metrics at game start. Plus, a previously frustrating snapshot restoration process—one that would begin immediately and resist cancellation—has been reined in, putting control back in the user’s hands.

To test this new version, the team turned to Grand Theft Auto V via the Epic Games Store. As a final note, the developers kindly encourage donations to help support the future of Bottles.

For more information on all changes in Bottles 51.16, visit the changelog.