Best YouTube Linux Channels to Follow

Follow these top YouTube channels to stay updated with the latest Linux trends. Learn, innovate, and master Linux with experts.

We enjoy keeping you in the loop with the latest and greatest from the Linux and open-source ecosystem. It’s genuinely fun for us, and we’re dedicated to it day and night. However, we’re all about the written word. But videos are a whole different ball game, with YouTube leading the pack and hosting a bunch of excellent Linux channels.

And guess what? When taking a break from all the writing, we love to kick back and enjoy videos from some of our favorite YouTubers. Yes, we have our favorites just like you and are happy to share them.

A heads up before you dive in: the list isn’t about who’s on top or who’s not. Think of everyone on it as sharing the winner’s spotlight. We picked these champs based on a few essential things, like the level of expertise, the professional presentation of the information, and the regular publishing of new videos.

So, without further ado, meet our YouTube Linux superstars!

The Linux Experiment

If you’ve ever caught a video by Nick from The Linux Experiment, it’s hard not to become a fan right away. He’s got this unique charm that makes him stand out. What’s more, when it comes to keeping up with the latest news in the Linux ecosystem, Nick’s your go-to guy.

In just 15-20 minutes, he’ll update you on all the key happenings, sharing his takes along the way, which is something we love about his content. Because of this, we believe Nick’s Linux news channel on YouTube is top-notch and the best.

So, if you’re tight on time and can’t sit through long broadcasts but still want to stay informed on Linux news while enjoying a relaxed moment with a coffee, hitting subscribe on The Linux Experiment is a no-brainer.

DistroTube

Next up on our YouTube playlist is Derek Taylor, also known as DT, from DistroTube. What’s so special about it?

Imagine hanging out with an old buddy who is super knowledgeable about Linux. That’s the vibe Derek gives off in each of his videos. He talks about Linux with such a relaxed and confident style, backed by a ton of experience, that you can’t help but want to hear what he will share next.

Derek covers everything from the big picture of Linux to specific distributions and open-source tools. It’s clear from a brief watch that he’s sharing knowledge from years of personal experience, making his channel a goldmine for anyone looking to boost their Linux skills and knowledge.

In addition, Derek has recently started a fresh new channel, stepping away from the Linux theme. So, we’re all for it and wish him the best with this venture. But for our readers, subscribing to DistroTube is a must. We’re confident you’ll love it.

Brodie Robertson

Brodie Robertson holds a special spot in our hearts as a beloved Linux YouTuber and here’s why: the guy is incredibly passionate and pours his heart into discussing Linux. He covers many topics, focusing on the latest buzz in the Linux ecosystem.

His unique approach sets Brodie apart; he dives deep into each topic, exploring it from every possible angle with a splash of personal insight. So, you get to the heart of the matter by the end of his videos.

What’s more, we love how Brodie doesn’t shy away from dishing out some well-deserved criticism when warranted. It’s a breath of fresh air and adds a layer of honesty to his reviews, surpassing the usual praise.

So, if you’re looking for genuine and thorough insights about Linux and everything open-source, don’t forget to subscribe to Brodie’s YouTube channel. You won’t want to miss out.

Chris Titus Tech

Chris Titus’s YouTube channel is like a cozy corner of insights on all things Linux, open-source software, and many other cool topics. Chris is pretty much a tech wizard, thanks to his vast experience with Linux and technology in general, which makes his advice and analysis not only super insightful but also really valuable.

Recently, Chris gave his video studio a major makeover, showing his commitment to his passion for tech and his goal of sharing even more professional, top-quality content with his many followers. We’re all for this awesome approach.

Even though not every video is solely focused on Linux and Open Source topics, Chris’s expertise is something we wholeheartedly suggest you check out. Trust us, it’s worth hitting that subscribe button.

Learn Linux TV

You might find it surprising, but Jay LaCroix from Learn Linux TV reminds me of my computer science professor in my student days. He has this cool, calm way of explaining things that shows how knowledgeable he is and makes you feel super comfortable learning from him.

Everything Jay talks about is Linux, and you can bet that his deep knowledge and helpful insights come from a place of genuine experience. Watching his videos is like getting the best parts of a classroom lecture without any of the boring bits. It’s truly enjoyable and leaves you feeling like you’ve learned something valuable.

Jay’s YouTube channel, Learn Linux TV, is like a treasure trove of visual guides on all things Linux. It’s not just about the latest buzz in the Linux community, though there’s plenty of that, too. You’ll find helpful tutorials that break down Linux topics into bite-sized, easy-to-understand lessons.

And guess what? Jay drops new videos often. So, if you’re keen on keeping up with your Linux learning, hitting that subscribe button on Learn Linux TV is a smart move. It’s an easy way to ensure you’re always in the loop with fresh Linux knowledge regularly coming your way.

Bottom Line

That wraps up our favorite list of Linux YouTubers we admire and enjoy. You’ll find them as interesting and helpful as we do.

But we bet you’ve got some gems we have yet to discover. With all our time crafting content, we may have overlooked someone awesome.

If that’s the case, don’t hesitate to drop us a comment below. We’re all ears and ready to check out your recommendations. You bet they’ll make it onto our list if they’re as good as you say.

In the meantime, enjoy your YouTube exploration, and thank you for trusting us once more!