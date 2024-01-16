AV Linux MX Edition 23.1: OS for Audiophiles

For most of you, the first question that pops into your head probably is, “What exactly is AV Linux?” Here’s the answer. It’s a versatile, MX Linux-based distribution designed explicitly for audio and video production.

It’s a haven for those who want a ready-to-use, comprehensive suite of multimedia tools without the hassle of individual installations and configurations.

Because of this, AV Linux comes with a wide range of preinstalled audio and video applications catering to the needs of musicians, sound engineers, video editors, and media creators.

Following a hiatus of over a year since the latest version, 21.2, the fully overhauled 23.1 release has arrived. So, let’s delve into what it brings to the table.

AV Linux MX Edition 23.1: What’s New?

AV Linux 23.1 ‘Enlightened’

The latest release boasts an array of system highlights, including a Liquorix kernel 6.6.9, known for its low latency and the choice of systemd or sysvinit once installed.

The foundation on which the distribution is built has also been fundamentally replaced with the move from MX-21/Debian 11 “Bullseye” to MX-23/Debian 12 “Bookworm.”

Furthermore, the switch to the Enlightenment Desktop Environment in its 0.25.4 version offers a sleek, user-friendly interface, while the introduction of PipeWire 1.0.0 revolutionizes the audio system.

But it’s not just about the underlying technology; the application suite is equally impressive.

From Ardour 8.2.5, an officially supported bundled binary for audio production, to Audacity 3.4.0 for audio editing and Blender 4.0.2 for 3D modeling and animation, AV Linux 23.1 is a powerhouse of creativity.

Video editors will appreciate the inclusion of Kdenlive 23.08.4 and Openshot 3.1.1, while music composers can delve into MuseScore 4 and Hydrogen 1.2.0.

There’s even a demo version of Harrison Mixbus 32C 9.2.172, catering to those looking for a high-end audio mixing and mastering experience.

AV Linux 23.1 also features over 1000 Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FLOSS) and commercial demo audio plugins, ensuring a wide array of sound customization options for users.

Furthermore, recognizing that some users might prefer a more streamlined experience, you will find an uninstaller for removing demo applications if they’re not needed.

However, because changes in this release are so profound, users will need to perform a fresh install, as there’s no direct upgrade path from the previous version, AV Linux 21.3.

Lastly, we can’t help mentioning the 87-minute video tutorial – a comprehensive guide prepared by Glen MacArthur, the man behind AV Linux, designed to help users quickly familiarize themselves with the new features and functionalities of AV Linux 23.1 ‘Enlightened.’

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.

So, if you’re ready to dive into the exciting world of audio-visual production or looking to upgrade your current setup, AV Linux 23.1 awaits. The ISO installation images are available here. Get ready to be enlightened!