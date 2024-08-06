Aura 4.0 Arch’s Package Manager Released, Transitions from Haskell to Rust

Aura 4.0 is here! Now Rust-based, the Arch Linux package manager offers a 4x smaller binary and doesn't require sudo.

Aura, the beloved package manager specifically designed for Arch Linux, has just undergone a significant transformation with the release of Aura 4.0.

This latest version pivots from its original Haskell coding into the more performance-efficient Rust language, resulting in a leaner and faster Aura with a binary size reduced by fourfold.

Haven’t you heard about Aura? In short, it is a powerful package manager that simplifies the installation and management of packages on Arch Linux.

The main selling point? It is known for its seamless handling of both official Arch packages and user-contributed AUR (Arch User Repository) ones. Let’s see now what the new version has in store for us.

New Features and Improvements in Aura 4.0

Aura 4.0 Arch Linux Package Manager

The shift to Aura 4.0 introduces several enhancements that make it more user-friendly and robust, with the main ones being:

Installation and Usage : Aura now recommends installing the main package (aura), available in AUR, over aura-bin. A significant change is that Aura no longer requires root access for every operation. It now intelligently determines when sudo permissions are needed, thereby enhancing security and usability.

: Aura now recommends installing the main package (aura), available in AUR, over aura-bin. A significant change is that Aura no longer requires root access for every operation. It now intelligently determines when sudo permissions are needed, thereby enhancing security and usability. Configuration and Customization : The configuration system in Aura 4.0 has been overhauled to be more customizable. Users can easily generate a new configuration file with an improved format, allowing for personalized setup and preferences.

: The configuration system in Aura 4.0 has been overhauled to be more customizable. Users can easily generate a new configuration file with an improved format, allowing for personalized setup and preferences. Local Build Environment : The update allows packages to be built as the local user in a specific directory, solving previous issues related to environment variables and sudo restrictions. This feature is especially useful in environments like remote servers and Docker containers, where Aura can operate under a restricted user account for added security.

: The update allows packages to be built as the local user in a specific directory, solving previous issues related to environment variables and sudo restrictions. This feature is especially useful in environments like remote servers and Docker containers, where Aura can operate under a restricted user account for added security. Enhanced Commands and Options: Aura 4 expands its command suite with additional features that enhance its utility. Users can now open an AUR page directly, perform dependency checks, and manage package caches with greater detail and efficiency. System health checks and configuration management are also more streamlined, offering a richer user experience.

For those upgrading from version 3, Aura provides a detailed Migration Guide to help navigate the changes and ensure a smooth transition without any hitches.

Refer to the changelog for more information about all changes in the new version.