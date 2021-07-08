Apache with Tomcat, A Step-by-Step Installation and Configuration Guide

In this article, we will show you how to install and configure Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu and how we can integrate it with Apache HTTP Server using the mod_jk connector.
Apache Tomcat is an open source web server and servlet container that is used to deploy and serve Java web applications. Most of the modern Java web frameworks are based on servlets, e.g. JavaServer Faces, Struts, Spring, etc.
Apache Tomcat also provides by default a HTTP connector on port 8080, i.e., Tomcat can also be used as HTTP server. But the performance of Tomcat is not as good as the performance of a designated web server, like the Apache HTTP server.
In most of production, Tomcat is used in conjunction with Apache HTTP Server where Apache HTTP Server attends static content like html, images etc., and forwards the requests for dynamic content to Tomcat.
This installation and configuration guide is applicable to Apache with Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu.
1. Install Java
First, as always, update your packages:
sudo apt update
You must have Java installed on your system to run Tomcat server. Tomcat 10 requires Java SE 8 or higher version installed on your system. Run the following command and install the OpenJDK 11 JDK package:
sudo apt install openjdk-11-jdk
Check the current active Java version:
java -version
openjdk version "11.0.11" 2021-04-20
OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 11.0.11+9-Ubuntu-0ubuntu2.20.04)
OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 11.0.11+9-Ubuntu-0ubuntu2.20.04, mixed mode, sharing)
2. Create Tomcat System User
Running Tomcat server under the root user is a security risk. We recommend to create separate user account to run Tomcat server.
The following command will create a user and group with name tomcat on your system:
sudo useradd -m -d /opt/tomcat -U -s /bin/false tomcat
3. Install and Configure Apache Tomcat 10
Tomcat is a platform-independent tool, and, as long there is Java installed, the installation is a straightforward process. You just need to download the desired version from the official website and then unpack it on your file system.
Now download the latest binary release of Tomcat from the official Tomcat downloads page.
wget https://apache.mirrors.nublue.co.uk/tomcat/tomcat-10/v10.0.8/bin/apache-tomcat-10.0.8.tar.gz
Once the download is complete, extract the tar file to the
/opt/tomcat directory:
sudo tar xzvf apache-tomcat-10*tar.gz -C /opt/tomcat --strip-components=1
Next, set the proper file permissions:
sudo chown -R tomcat:tomcat /opt/tomcat/
sudo chmod -R u+x /opt/tomcat/bin
You should create a user for the Web Application Manager in the Tomcat Server. A new user account must be set up to use the Apache Tomcat Web Application Manager.
To do this, edit
tomcat-users.xml file in your editor:
sudo vim /opt/tomcat/conf/tomcat-users.xml
Paste the following code inside
<tomcat-users>
</tomcat-users> tags. Make sure to change
PASSWORD for admin and manager access.
<!-- user manager can access only manager section -->
<role rolename="manager-gui" />
<user username="manager" password="PASSWORD" roles="manager-gui" />
<!-- user admin can access manager and admin section both -->
<role rolename="admin-gui" />
<user username="admin" password="PASSWORD" roles="manager-gui,admin-gui" />
Tomcat provides a web-based administration console. The default Tomcat server do not allow remote access for Manager and Host Manager application. You can access them from localhost only. In order to allow remote connections, follow the instructions below.
Create a file
conf/Catalina/localhost/manager.xml:
sudo vim /opt/tomcat/conf/Catalina/localhost/manager.xml
Add the following content:
<Context privileged="true" antiResourceLocking="false" docBase="{catalina.home}/webapps/manager">
<Valve className="org.apache.catalina.valves.RemoteAddrValve" allow="^.*$" />
</Context>
You also need to create xml file for the host-manager webapp to allow access for remote hosts.
sudo vim /opt/tomcat/conf/Catalina/localhost/host-manager.xml
Add the following content:
<Context privileged="true" antiResourceLocking="false" docBase="${catalina.home}/webapps/host-manager">
<Valve className="org.apache.catalina.valves.RemoteAddrValve" allow="^.*$" />
</Context>
4. Create an Tomcat Systemd Service
We need to create a startup script to manage Tomcat as systemd service. Let’s create a
tomcat.service file.
sudo vim /etc/systemd/system/tomcat.service
Paste the following into the file:
[Unit]
Description=Tomcat
After=network.target
[Service]
Type=forking
User=tomcat
Group=tomcat
Environment="JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64"
Environment="JAVA_OPTS=-Djava.security.egd=file:///dev/urandom"
Environment="CATALINA_BASE=/opt/tomcat"
Environment="CATALINA_HOME=/opt/tomcat"
Environment="CATALINA_PID=/opt/tomcat/temp/tomcat.pid"
Environment="CATALINA_OPTS=-Xms512M -Xmx1024M -server -XX:+UseParallelGC"
ExecStart=/opt/tomcat/bin/startup.sh
ExecStop=/opt/tomcat/bin/shutdown.sh
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Reload the systemd daemon to apply changes:
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
Set Tomcat to automatically start at boot:
sudo systemctl enable tomcat
5. Install Apache HTTP Server
Apache is available within Ubuntu’s default software repositories. To install it type the following command:
sudo apt install apache2
6. Configure Tomcat to Work with Apache
To integrate the Apache Tomcat server processes with the Apache HTTP server we need the mod_jk module, which implements the interface between Tomcat and Apache, combined with some small steps to configure Apache and Tomcat to our needs.
6.1 Install the mod_jk Module
Installing and configuring mod_jk is the key to getting the web server and the application server working together. So, let’s install it:
sudo apt install libapache2-mod-jk
6.2 Configuring mod_jk with Apache and Tomcat.
You’ll need to enable the AJP Connector in Tomcat, so that the Apache server can redirect requests to Tomcat. You did by editing Tomcat’s
server.xml file.
sudo vim /opt/tomcat/conf/server.xml
Make sure that the AJP Connector below is active and not commented out.
<Connector protocol="AJP/1.3" port="8009" secretRequired="false" redirectPort="8443" />
Now we need to configure the Apache HTTP Server to load and initialize the JK module.
We need to create the
/etc/apache2/workers.properties file. This file defines a list of Tomcat ‘workers’ to which Apache can pass requests.
sudo vim /etc/apache2/workers.properties
and paste the following into the file:
# Define 1 real worker using ajp13
worker.list=worker1
# Set properties for worker1 (ajp13)
worker.worker1.type=ajp13
worker.worker1.host=localhost
worker.worker1.port=8009
Next reference this file in the primary Apache configuration file
apache2.conf:
sudo vim /etc/apache2/apache2.conf
We add these lines at the end:
JkWorkersFile /etc/apache2/workers.properties
# Where to put jk shared memory
JkShmFile /var/log/apache2/mod_jk.shm
# Where to put jk logs
JkLogFile /var/log/apache2/mod_jk.log
# Set the jk log level [debug/error/info]
JkLogLevel info
# Select the timestamp log format
JkLogStampFormat "[ %a %b %d %H:%M:%S %Y ] "
6.3 Configure which URLs to manage with Apache
At this point, you’ll need to configure Apache to tell it which URLs to process and hand off to Tomcat, and which URLs you want Apache itself to process.
sudo vim /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default.conf
Add the following line under the
DocumentRoot entry. This makes it so that you can request JRS via the Apache web server.
JkMount /examples worker1
JkMount /examples/* worker1
7. How to verify that it’s working
Restart Apache and Tomcat services:
sudo systemctl restart apache2
sudo systemctl restart tomcat
Once you start the server open your internet browser and navigate to URL
http://server_ip_address:8080. If you see a similar page as on the picture below, that means Tomcat was properly installed.
A simple way of verifying that the integration between Apache HTTP Server and Tomcat is working is to request one of the example files that Tomcat should serve up.
Point your browser to the
http://server_ip_address/examples/ and run some of the sample applications.
Congratulations! You have successfully integrated Tomcat with Apache HTTP Server.