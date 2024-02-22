antiX-23.1 Brings More Choice and Flexibility for Linux Enthusiasts

antiX stands out in the crowded space of Linux distributions for its commitment to providing a systemd-free and elogind-free environment, catering to users who prefer simplicity, speed, and control over their system’s init processes.

Relying on the IceWM window manager (with Fluxbox, JWM, and herbstluftwm also available as options) and known for its minimal resource usage, antiX is an excellent choice for all advanced Linux users looking for a lightweight Linux distro suitable for use on older computers.

Nearly half a year after the major antiX 23 release, the devs have announced antiX-23.1, titled “Arditi del Popolo.” Let’s see what’s new.

antiX-23.1 Highlights

Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” (but without systemd and elogind) and powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, antiX-23.1 ships with a plethora of applications and utilities, from essential productivity tools like LibreOffice and Firefox ESR to specialized applications for audio and video playback, internet connectivity, and system management.

Notably, it includes:

Customized kernels (5.10.197 for general use and 6.1.60 for x64 full editions).

A variety of multimedia applications, including XMMS for audio and mpv for video.

Connectivity solutions like Connman and Ceni.

Essential tools for system remastering and snapshots (iso-snapshot, remaster tools).

A selection of editors, file managers, and other utilities is designed to enhance the user experience.

On the desktop side, antiX-23.1 runs the latest and greatest lightweight IceWM 3.4.5 window manager by default. On top of that, Fluxbox 1.3.7, JWM 2.4.3, and herbstluftwm 0.9.5 window managers are for those who prefer even more lightweight work environments.

The release also introduces new applications and scripts, further enriching the antiX ecosystem. Highlights include antiX TV and Radio for streaming content, a simple yet powerful Finder script, and an antiX SAMBA manager for easy network share management.

Additionally, the dev team has fine-tuned many in-house applications and scripts and has thoughtfully curated multiple editions to cater to different user requirements and system capabilities:

antiX-full (1.7GB): A comprehensive package featuring four window managers: IceWM (default), Fluxbox, JVM, and herbstluftwm. It includes the full LibreOffice suite, with the 64-bit version boasting dual kernel options – Legacy 5.10 and Modern 6.1.

A comprehensive package featuring four window managers: IceWM (default), Fluxbox, JVM, and herbstluftwm. It includes the full LibreOffice suite, with the 64-bit version boasting dual kernel options – Legacy 5.10 and Modern 6.1. antiX-base (1GB): Streamlined yet versatile, offering the same window manager selection minus the LibreOffice suite.

Streamlined yet versatile, offering the same window manager selection minus the LibreOffice suite. antiX-core (520MB): A minimalistic approach for those requiring no X but with support for most wireless configurations.

A minimalistic approach for those requiring no X but with support for most wireless configurations. antiX-net (220MB): The bare minimum to get users connected via wired internet, setting a foundation to build upon.

Following a trend that has grown increasingly among Linux distributions in recent years, the latest PipeWire 1.0.3 is in charge of the audio server, with WirePlumber 0.4.17, a powerful session and policy manager for PipeWire, also available.

It is also important to clarify that in line with its philosophy of simplicity and control, antiX-23.1 remains free from Snap and Flatpak packages. The distribution is available in 32-bit and 64-bit architectures, catering to various systems, including older hardware.

Lastly, the 32-bit versions utilize a non-pae kernel, ensuring compatibility with older hardware. Upon installation, the antiX-23.1_x64-full editions default to Linux kernel 6.1, regardless of whether the legacy 5.10 was used during the live boot.

For detailed information about all changes in antiX 23.1, please refer to the release announcement.