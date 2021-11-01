10 Interesting and Fun Facts About Linux

Check out these surprising interesting facts about Linux and its comprehensive use today. If there is anything to add, feel free to share it in the comments.

Today, the Linux operating system powers supercomputers, bullet trains, Hollywood films, submarines, International Space Station, the New York Stock Exchange, and so on. However, the birth and journey of Linux have many thought-provoking and amazing facts.

1. Linux Was Born as a Directory Name

For those who don’t know, Torvalds originally named his kernel “FREAX” – a mix of “free”, “freak” and and “x” (as an allusion to Unix).

When his coworker Ari Lemmke, who was one of the volunteer administrators for the FTP server at the time, uploaded the kernel to the FTP site, he didn’t like the name when he created the subdirectory for the source code and renamed it to Linux, without asking Torvalds.

2. Tux Was Named After Torvalds

When it came to naming the mascot, Torvalds was unavailable, so the developers launched a contest to name the penguin while Linus wasn’t around.

Below is Torvalds’ favourite penguin picture, used as inspiration for Tux.

James Hughes was the first person to call Tux, Tux. According to him, it was an acronym for Torvalds UniX.

The first known attempt at naming “The Penguin” was found on this message:

Let's name the penguin! (was: Re: Linux 2.0 really _is_ released..) Henning Schmiedehausen (barnard@forge.franken.de) 10 Jun 1996 16:18:56 +0200 torvalds@cs.helsinki.fi (Linus Torvalds) writes: > Ok, I took the plunge, and Linux-2.0 is out there on the normal > sites. I even got the energy to write some inane announcement > about it on cola, so it's too late to chicken out any more. So it's the 'Electrified Penguin on Cola' release? ;-) Anyway: Congratulations for this great achievement. Let's start the 'We name that penguin while Linus is not around' contest. I vote for 'Homer' (Of course) :-) Ciao Henning

The next reply seems to be the first use of the name “Tux”:

Re: Let's name the penguin! (was: Re: Linux 2.0 really _is_ released..) James Hughes (jamesh@interpath.com) Mon, 10 Jun 1996 20:25:52 -0400 (T)orvolds (U)ni(X) --> TUX!

Well, that kind of provides an explanation for the name.

3. Torvalds No Longer Writes Code

As of 2021, approximately less than 1% of the Linux kernel was written by Torvalds himself. Nowadays Linux is fueled by more than 20,000 contributors from more than 1,500 companies.

Yes, Torvalds has written the initial codes of Linux, but you won’t find him writing codes in the present days.

I write very little code these days, and haven’t for a long time, because all my real work is spent on reading and writing emails. It’s mostly about communication, not coding. Linux Torvalds

When Linux Torvalds introduced the first kernel, it had only 10,250 lines of codes and occupied only 65 KB. For comparison, the present amount of line of codes of Linux is composed of more than 27 million.

4. Hidden Dates in the Linux Kernel

Let’s now talk about the variables and their values in the reboot.h header file in the Linux kernel source repository. Did you know that there is an Easter egg hidden in the Linux reboot() system call?

There are some checks in place on the reboot() system call to prevent it from errantly being called, for you wouldn’t want to accidentally reboot your system after all. There are two arguments labeled magic1 and magic2 . The first one is pretty straightforward – it only accepts 0xfee1dead as a value. However, magic2 can have four potential values – 672274793 , 85072278 , 369367448 and 537993216 .

Converting these numbers into hexadecimal reveals something interesting.

printf "%x

" 672274793 28121969 printf "%x

" 85072278 5121996 printf "%x

" 369367448 16041998 printf "%x

" 537993216 20112000

28121969 ( 28-12-1969) – Birthday of Linus Torvalds.

5121996 (5-12-1996) – Linus’ first daughter birthday.

16041998 (16-04-1998) – Linus’ second daughter birthday.

20112000 (20-11-2000) – Linus’ third daughter birthday.

In U.S. the right way to write a date is MM-DD-YYYY. However, outside of the U.S. they tend to be written DD-MM-YYYY. As you know, Linus is not natively from the U.S., he is Finnish-born.

Now everything is clear. Linus chose to incorporate a little bit of himself into the system call. Pretty cool, isn’t it?

5. Steve Jobs Offered Linus Torvalds a Job

In 2000 Steve Jobs invited Torvalds to Apple’s Cupertino campus offered a job at Apple on the condition that he should drop Linux development and start doing non-Linux stuff. Torvalds was offered thick salary and remarkable position within the organization.

Unix for the biggest user base: that was the pitch. Linux Torvalds

Torvalds said no, obviously. Moreover Torvalds did not like the Mac Kernel, Mach. He preferred working on his dream.

6. Apache HTTP Server Skyrocket Linux’s Popularity

Apache is one of the oldest web servers still functions and receives updates. According to Apache foundation, it’s developed 26 years ago, and thus it provides rock solid performance, and legacy support.

If you track the adoption curve of Linux, you will see that many of the early companies used Linux because of the Apache HTTP server. This was the same time during which sites turned into a business tools. So the primary reason that urged individuals and companies to embrace Linux in the good ‘ol days was Apache web server.

7. U.S. Military Loves Linux

With national security concerns it appears that the implementation of Linux could effectively meet the United States government’s critical security needs for application development and installations.

The US Army is the single largest installed base for Red Hat Linux and the U.S. Navy nuclear submarine fleet runs on Linux, including their sonar systems.

In addition, Linux has now already been certified to meet the three different security certifications required by the United States Department of Defense.

8. Hollywood Goes Open Source

For most of the past 30 years, Hollywood has led the development of computer graphics by constantly pushing the state of the art to wow audiences with ever more spectacular visuals.

One secret of Hollywood Blockbuster films is that it makes use of Linux to supply their films. It is not just the low cost that has made Linux such an attractive choice for high-profile media studios. It is also the unmatched performance it offers that easily outshines what Apple or Microsoft offers.

Titanic, released in 1997, was the first major motion picture to render most of its effects under Linux-using a rack of high-performance DEC Alpha-based servers. In this early stage, Linux still was used in its traditional role as a back-end server.

These days, the large studios like Disney Pixar, Sony, or Dreamworks use Linux primarily based working machine to create their visible effect or animation.

But this isn’t a story about one or two studios adopting Linux. We’re talking about the entire industry. In other words, all the big film studios primarily use Linux for animation and visual effects.

9. Microsoft Contributes to Linux Kernel

That’s right. The company whose main philosophy rests on proprietary software development, also contributes to Linux. As you know, for decades, Microsoft Windows and the open source Linux operating system were polar opposites.

Now Microsoft is a member of not only the Linux Foundation but also the Linux kernel security mailing list. The Redmond tech giant first began contributing to the Linux kernel in 2009. Microsoft is submitting patches to the Linux kernel to create a complete virtualization stack with Linux and Microsoft hypervisor.

These days, thanks to a feature called Windows Subsystem for Linux, you can already run Linux applications in Windows. Additionally, Microsoft engineers continue increasing their contributions to the Linux kernel where it makes business sense for them, such as in the case of securing the Azure cloud.

10. Linux is a Genuine Washing Powder Brand

Let’s finish with a fun fact. Linux is also a genuine washing powder brand in Switzerland. There is a company of washing powder named the same as the kernel created by Linus Torvalds.

This is a famous washing powder brand that produces not only washing powder but also liquid detergent, laundry care, washing-up liquid, dishwasher, etc.