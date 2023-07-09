After 30 Years, Linux Finally Hits 3% Market Share

Linux enthusiasts rejoice! After a long journey, according to StatCounter’s data, by June 2023, Linux has achieved a 3% desktop market share.

Linux has a long history that dates back more than 30 years. However, it has never been as popular among regular computer users as other operating systems such as Microsft’s Windows or Apple’s macOS.

Of course, for many years, Linux has emerged as a dominant force in the realm of server operating systems. Due to its exceptional performance, stability, reliability, and security, it has been widely adopted in server/cloud/IoT environments.

However, these days, Linux is no longer limited to these environments alone; it is rapidly gaining momentum as an operating system of choice for many desktop users, especially developers.

And the most recent figures confirm this, giving all advocates of Linux and open source in general reason to rejoice.

Linux Operating System Achieved a 3% Desktop Market Share

According to StatCounter, a web analytics company, by June 2023, Linux has reached a 3% market share in the desktop segment. This is a remarkable achievement considering its fierce competition from other operating systems.

Desktop Operating System Market Share Worldwide

While someone may seem the figure modest, it signifies a growing acceptance and recognition of the power and versatility of Linux.

In any case, the achievement of a 3% market share by Linux is undoubtedly a cause for celebration among its dedicated community. It reflects the growing recognition of Linux’s strengths and the efforts to overcome its historical barriers.

Moreover, with the continued development and innovation within the Linux ecosystem, its market share will continue growing in the coming years.

The growing importance of cloud computing and the rise of server infrastructure have also contributed to Linux’s success. Still, the main reason for reaching this figure is the operating system’s growing popularity among desktop users.

With exceptionally easy-to-use and entirely user-centric Linux desktop distributions, the operating system is no longer what it was 20 years ago – a complex equation available only to highly technically enlightened hackers.

Linux Growing Popularity among Desktop Users

Linux with GNOME Desktop.

Yes, I know. Over the last 10+ years, each one has often been heralded as “Linux on the Desktop,” although it turns out that’s not quite the case. But still, we’re close to that point now. And for good reasons.

Free, Lightweight & Customizable

The main appealing aspect of Linux for desktop users is its lightweight nature, free from corporate bloatware, and especially the limitless customization options.

It allows users to tailor their desktop environment to suit their preferences and workflow. With a vast selection of desktop environments like GNOME, KDE, Xfce, and many others, users can choose the one that best aligns with their needs.

Valuing User Privacy

Another important factor driving Linux’s growing popularity among desktop users is privacy. Compared to other mainstream operating systems, Linux generally collects no user data.

While some distributions may try to collect basic telemetry data for improvement purposes, the level of data collection is typically minimal and can be disabled or opted out of entirely. This aspect appeals to privacy-conscious individuals who prefer more control over their personal information.

Linux is a Developer’s Dream Come True

Linux has long been the operating system of choice for developers worldwide, and its allure continues to grow.

First and foremost, Linux’s open-source nature empowers developers with unparalleled freedom. They can access and modify the source code, customize their environments, and contribute to the community, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Furthermore, performance is also a crucial factor. Linux’s efficiency, scalability, and ability to run on diverse hardware architectures make it ideal for resource-intensive tasks.

Lastly, its command-line interface and powerful scripting capabilities offer flexibility and automation, streamlining development workflows.

Bottom Line

So, as Linux enthusiasts rejoice, it is essential to remember that the journey does not end here. Linux has proven its worth, and its rise to a 3% desktop market share is a testament to its resilience and adaptability in the desktop field.

With ongoing advancements and increased support from the Open Source community and businesses, Linux is poised to become an even more formidable player in the world of operating systems.