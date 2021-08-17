Zorin OS 16 Released as an Alternative to Windows and macOS

Zorin OS 16 is an ultimate Linux desktop distro designed to appeal to those coming from popular proprietary OSes, namely Windows and macOS.

Zorin OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution designed especially for newcomers to Linux. It is designed to make your computer faster, more powerful, secure, and privacy-respecting.

There are several ways you can get started with Zorin OS. The first is to download Zorin OS Core which is the free edition of the distro. If you prefer the XFCE desktop environment, you can try their Zorin OS Lite which is targeted for basic use on low-spec PCs.

There is also a paid version which is called Zorin OS Pro and includes some additional layouts for the desktop as well as additional artwork and advanced productivity software for $39. This is a great way to help the developers cover some of their costs.

Today the Zorin’s devs has finally released the next major version Zorin OS 16, which is based on Ubuntu 20.04. It will be supported with software updates and security patches until April 2025. Let’s see what are the new features.

What’s New in Zorin OS 16

Zorin OS 16 has a surprising number of changes, innovations and improvements, both underwater and visual. It is loaded with new features and improvements to take your computer to a whole new level.

Installation

Zorin OS 16 is one of the easiest-to-install Linux distribution available today. Its installation is almost identical to Ubuntu’s.

Appearance

Zorin OS 16 has been refreshed with a revamped and refined appearance out of the box. There is a new, more polished default theme that’s easier on the eyes. You’ll find detailed touches and delightful animations throughout the system that elevate your computing experience.

Zorin points to its premium desktop layouts, including the new Windows 11 flavor, as well as new and updated applications out of the box. The new grid menu, activities overview button, and taskbar icons are placed front and center for easy access and effortless navigation on screens of all sizes. It is available as an option in Zorin OS 16 Pro.

The new version also brings dynamic wallpaper to the table, which changes based on the time of day. The entire theme can adapt, switching automatically to Dark Mode at night.

It is important to note that the lock screen now displays a blurred version of your desktop wallpaper.

Customizable Taskbar

It’s now easier than ever to view the status of your running apps at a glance. The taskbar now displays badges showing the number of unread messages as well as progress bars for ongoing operations, like when copying large files in the Files app.

Zorin OS 16 Performance

Speed has been a top focus in Zorin OS 16, so the desktop runs dramatically snappier on a wide range of hardware, old and new. Performance optimizations have been made at every level of the operating system, from the kernel to the desktop environment. Apps open faster, animations are smoother, and loading times are reduced so you can spend more time being productive.

Touchpad Gestures

In Zorin OS 16 there are touchpad gestures that weren’t available before, as standard. If you’re using a laptop, moving between your apps and workspaces is even quicker and easier. Zorin OS introduces multi-touch touchpad gestures, enabled out of the box. Now you can switch between workspaces with fluid 1:1 motion by swiping 4 fingers up or down. Pinch on the touchpad with 3 fingers to open the activities overview and instantly see every app running on your workspaces.

Flathub is Now Enabled by Default

More and more open source and proprietary applications are being distributed via sources like Flathub, and are growing very fast in popularity. Zorin OS 16 already supported multiple application formats, but now also offers applications from the Flathub repository out of the box.

Zorin OS comes pre-loaded with the app catalogs of Flathub, the Snap store, and the Ubuntu & Zorin OS APT repositories, as well as the capability to install .deb & AppImage packages. In addition to, Zorin OS 16 comes with a built-in database that detects popular Windows installer files, so that the system can guide you through the installation process (optionally using Windows App Support, powered by WINE).

The Linux kernel in this new major version has been updated to version 5.11.

The built-in Software store has also received many under-the-hood optimizations as well as user interface improvements to make it even easier to find and install apps from different sources.

Download Zorin OS 16

Zorin OS 16 is available in a paid “Pro” version and a “Core” free version. Other editions of Zorin OS 16 such as “Lite” and “Education” will be released over the coming months.

Now that you are probably excited about trying out Zorin OS yourself, you can download it via the following button: