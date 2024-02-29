Vivaldi 6.6 Enhances Mail Search, Web Panels, and Dark Mode

In its latest update, Vivaldi 6.6 has introduced enhancements to refine user interaction with its web browser.

For those unfamiliar, it is a feature-rich web browser that prides itself on offering extensive customization options, advanced user privacy, and unique built-in tools, such as Mail, Calendar, and RSS Reader.

One of the standout features of Vivaldi 6.6 is the overhaul of Web Panels. Users can now enjoy extended functionality through full support for Chrome extensions, allowing for a more integrated experience with popular services like Spotify and WhatsApp directly from the Vivaldi interface.

The update also introduces improved navigation within Web Panels, adding back, forward, and home buttons to the Panel toolbar, facilitating smoother browsing within these custom sidebar tabs.

This improvement caters to the diverse ways users engage with Web Panels, from quick access to tools and information to more complex browsing tasks.

In addition to these navigational enhancements, Vivaldi 6.6 brings significant updates to its Mail feature. Recognizing the challenges of managing large volumes of email, Vivaldi has redesigned its Mail Search functionality to offer more precise and efficient ways to sift through messages.

With new filters and search capabilities, users can narrow their searches more specifically, addressing the need for a more manageable email experience.

Privacy and customization remain central themes in Vivaldi’s development philosophy, as evidenced by the revamped Website Permissions settings and the addition of Theming options.

In light of this, users now have finer control over the permissions granted to websites, including the ability to manage notifications and other requests more effectively.

Moreover, the update allows for personalized webpage color themes, including an automatic dark mode, enhancing visual comfort and consistency across different websites. The browser allows users to choose the preferred webpage color scheme independent of the OS’s theme.

But novelties don’t stop here. The partnership with Lingvanex has also seen improvements in the Vivaldi Translate feature, offering faster and more accurate translations across 108 languages.

It is important to note that the translation service operates from the company’s Icelandic data center, ensuring user data remains secure and not harvested for information.

Lastly, we cannot help but mention that Vivaldi 6.6 continues championing data portability with new import/export options for Notes and Reading Lists.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.